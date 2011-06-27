Used 1991 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

I became THAT Soccer Mom Alexis Dolan , 04/18/2016 EX 4dr Wagon 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Love this car! It was my first (and so far only) new car when I bought it 24 years ago - I raised two kids with this car - from infant seats to pop-ups, coolers, first aid kits and extra clothes in the back for club team soccer tournaments, this car has never left me or them by the side of the road. I'm at 225000 miles and still never worry about jumping in the car for a road trip. Never took it to a dealer - too expensive. Have a long term shop that has taken care of it for the last 10 years. I have a 5 speed manual, and I love driving it, it is a dream car. Honda got it right with this one! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1991 Honda Accord SE Les R Howell , 10/13/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car new 1991. My wife and I have put 271050 miles on it. When I bought a new Toyota, Avalon, 2001- I didn't sell this car and let it sit for over two years in my drive. Put the key in two years later and... Voom! Wonderful car. Excellent gas mileage. Very quick and it just sings when you start it. Honda mechanics love to work on it (three new timing belts, new tires, new brakes), no engine problems- none, nota, zilch. Still just as quick as ever. Does not have air bags and my wife refuses to let my daughter drive it without them. Must sell. Every car should want to be like this one. It is possible to love a machine... though I never thought so.

Get one with low miles! Dillon , 06/01/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Got this car after I wrecked my 93 Mustang for $1800 with about 165k miles on it. It's a good car, not much more could be asked for with the price I paid. The AC went from freezing me out to not working in a few weeks, the variable speed sensor is going out (a common problem with this model), the trunk is leaking, needs new CV joints, a tune up, and I have had head gasket work done, a new battery and alternator, and a new timing belt. It's a great car still, but it's a money pit. Once something goes wrong, everything starts to follow. The gas mileage is the saving grace; I get about 40 highway and around 32-34 in town.

Great car for the money lenny@serrani.com , 08/12/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I got this as a 3rd car to run long trips (150 mi). I was impressed with the shape it was in for a 10 year old car. That says a lot for the honda design. This is my first Honda and would buy one again. I actually find myself taking the honda instead of my NEW cars. I get 26 mpg (i don't drive slow) and put on 25K mi. already with no major problems. (just some break jobs). Just a great car!