Used 1991 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews
I became THAT Soccer Mom
Love this car! It was my first (and so far only) new car when I bought it 24 years ago - I raised two kids with this car - from infant seats to pop-ups, coolers, first aid kits and extra clothes in the back for club team soccer tournaments, this car has never left me or them by the side of the road. I'm at 225000 miles and still never worry about jumping in the car for a road trip. Never took it to a dealer - too expensive. Have a long term shop that has taken care of it for the last 10 years. I have a 5 speed manual, and I love driving it, it is a dream car. Honda got it right with this one!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
1991 Honda Accord SE
I bought this car new 1991. My wife and I have put 271050 miles on it. When I bought a new Toyota, Avalon, 2001- I didn't sell this car and let it sit for over two years in my drive. Put the key in two years later and... Voom! Wonderful car. Excellent gas mileage. Very quick and it just sings when you start it. Honda mechanics love to work on it (three new timing belts, new tires, new brakes), no engine problems- none, nota, zilch. Still just as quick as ever. Does not have air bags and my wife refuses to let my daughter drive it without them. Must sell. Every car should want to be like this one. It is possible to love a machine... though I never thought so.
Get one with low miles!
Got this car after I wrecked my 93 Mustang for $1800 with about 165k miles on it. It's a good car, not much more could be asked for with the price I paid. The AC went from freezing me out to not working in a few weeks, the variable speed sensor is going out (a common problem with this model), the trunk is leaking, needs new CV joints, a tune up, and I have had head gasket work done, a new battery and alternator, and a new timing belt. It's a great car still, but it's a money pit. Once something goes wrong, everything starts to follow. The gas mileage is the saving grace; I get about 40 highway and around 32-34 in town.
Great car for the money
I got this as a 3rd car to run long trips (150 mi). I was impressed with the shape it was in for a 10 year old car. That says a lot for the honda design. This is my first Honda and would buy one again. I actually find myself taking the honda instead of my NEW cars. I get 26 mpg (i don't drive slow) and put on 25K mi. already with no major problems. (just some break jobs). Just a great car!
wagon power, custom LOVE IT
Love my car, totally custom, but a daily driver. I bought it almost 10 years ago w/ 63k on it, only major thing was the distributor replaced. I'd say this car costs me $200 annually w/ inspection and oil changes, maybe not even. It now has 168k on it and I know it will start, never left me down. Main relay goes often enough to keep a spare one in my glove box, but $2 at a junk yard who cares! LOVE IT, but wish the a/c would work, I guess this is a faulty design, but hey I can live with it.
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related Used 1991 Honda Accord info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner