  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 1990 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Honda Accord Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Accord
Overview
See Accord Inventory
See Accord Inventory
See Accord Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg21/27 mpg21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/459.0 mi.357.0/459.0 mi.357.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque137 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5200 rpm125 hp @ 5200 rpm125 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.48.8 in.52.4 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.32.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.8 in.
Measurements
Length184.8 in.184.8 in.184.8 in.
Curb weight2822 lbs.2738 lbs.2733 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.53.9 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
See Accord InventorySee Accord InventorySee Accord Inventory

Related Used 1990 Honda Accord info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles