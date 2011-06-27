Used 1990 Honda Accord Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/27 mpg
|21/27 mpg
|21/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|357.0/459.0 mi.
|357.0/459.0 mi.
|357.0/459.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|137 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|137 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|137 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|125 hp @ 5200 rpm
|125 hp @ 5200 rpm
|125 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|38.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|54.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.8 in.
|48.8 in.
|52.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.3 in.
|32.3 in.
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|54.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|184.8 in.
|184.8 in.
|184.8 in.
|Curb weight
|2822 lbs.
|2738 lbs.
|2733 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.4 cu.ft.
|14.4 cu.ft.
|14.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.7 in.
|53.9 in.
|54.7 in.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|107.1 in.
|107.1 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
