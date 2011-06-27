2019 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews

Yukon , 05/09/2019 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

8 of 14 people found this review helpful

Very frustrating and disappointed that the A/C had a faulty muffler line assembly off the compressor . Had at the dealer at 740 miles found no refrigerant in system filled system added dye leak detection. Two weeks later May 7 2019 took truck back the dealer system not cooling. Replaced mentioned part and filled system seems to be working now . How can this have happened??