More about the 2019 GMC Yukon

The 2019 GMC Yukon can carry up to nine people and tow up to 8,400 pounds, placing it in a rarefied class of large SUVs with extreme capabilities. It also has a nicely appointed and quiet cabin, with easy-to-use controls and plenty of standard features. The base Yukon SLE comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers and remote entry. Inside there's three-zone climate control, cloth upholstery, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row benches, and a tilting steering wheel. The Yukon also comes with GMC's 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Bluetooth music streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, satellite and HD radio, and a nine-speaker Bose stereo system. For practicality, the Yukon includes side steps, roof rails, and a trailer hitch with a wiring harness. Even the entry-level Yukon is ready to tow. Move up to the Yukon SLT, and you get a lot more amenities. There's a hands-free liftgate, power-folding mirrors, leather upholstery, proximity entry and push-button start, a power tilt-and-telescoping wheel and power-adjustable pedals, heated and ventilated front seats and heated second-row seats, and power-folding second- and third-row seats. Safety features on the SLT include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and a driver seat that vibrates as a warning to a potential collision. Both the SLE and the SLT come with a 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 and a six-speed automatic transmission. New for 2019 is the option of adding the Yukon Denali's powertrain and suspension upgrades with the Graphite Performance Edition package. The top-of-the-line 2019 GMC Yukon Denali adds a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 and a 10-speed automatic transmission, along with Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension. A trailer brake controller, a head-up display, an active noise cancellation system, a navigation system and a 10-speaker stereo are also included. Plenty of optional features are available for the Yukon as well, from 22-inch wheels to a trailering package with self-leveling suspension. Other options include a sunroof, adaptive cruise control and a rear-seat DVD system. If you need to haul a lot of people and a lot of gear at the same time, the Yukon is worth a look. Be sure to read our full review for more information, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 GMC Yukon near you.

2019 GMC Yukon SUV Overview

The 2019 GMC Yukon SUV is offered in the following styles: Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 GMC Yukon SUV ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Yukon SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Yukon SUV 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Yukon SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Yukon SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Yukon SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Denali, SLT, SLE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 GMC Yukon SUV ?

2019 GMC Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

The 2019 GMC Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $80,890 . The average price paid for a new 2019 GMC Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $9,096 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $9,096 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $71,794 .

The average savings for the 2019 GMC Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 11.2 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 GMC Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 GMC Yukon SUVS are available in my area?

2019 GMC Yukon SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 5 new 2019 [object Object] Yukon SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $77,425 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 GMC Yukon SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,276 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Yukon SUV available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Yukon SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 GMC Yukon SUV Yukon SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC Yukon for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,428 .

Find a new GMC for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,486 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 GMC Yukon SUV and all available trim types : SLE, SLE, SLT Standard Edition, etc . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 GMC Yukon SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 GMC Yukon SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials

