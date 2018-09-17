2019 GMC Yukon SUV
Which Yukon does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Seating for up to nine people
- Impressive towing capacity from standard V8 engine
- Quiet and nicely trimmed cabin
- Sluggish engine and brake responses with standard engine
- High trunk floor reduces cargo space and makes loading items difficult
- Maneuvering in tight spaces is a challenge
- New Graphite Edition package for the SLT trim
- Part of the fourth Yukon generation introduced for 2015
Overall rating6.9 / 10
There aren't many body-on-frame SUVs being made these days, but the 2019 GMC Yukon happens to be one of them. Like its corporate sibling, the Chevy Tahoe, the Yukon offers ruggedness and high towing capacity that only this kind of vehicle can deliver. A V8 engine comes standard, and available four-wheel drive with low-range gearing provides traction when you need it most.
The Yukon, however, also has some flaws commonly associated with this kind of vehicle. Cargo space isn't as efficient as what you get from a car-based crossover SUV, nor is its use of fuel. We're also not fond of the base V8's sluggish responsiveness. Opt for the bigger 6.2-liter V8 and the road-adapting MagneRide suspension, though, and the Yukon's ride and driving experience begin to fall in line with more modern vehicles. As a bonus, the 10-speed automatic transmission that comes with the bigger engine can match the highway mileage of the smaller V8.
Even so, we'd recommend checking out the Yukon's closest competitor, the recently redesigned Ford Expedition. It's also a traditional body-on-frame SUV, but it has a higher maximum towing capacity and superior cargo space and it's all around a more refined and upscale vehicle.
GMC Yukon models
The 2019 GMC Yukon is a full-size SUV offered in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. Most Yukons seat eight passengers, but an optional front bench seat on the SLE trim increases the capacity to nine. Second-row bucket seats are available on the SLT trim and standard on the Denali; they reduce passenger capacity to seven.
GMC offers two different engines based on trim level. SLE and SLT models come with a 5.3-liter V8 engine that produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. It is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Four-wheel drive is available with a single-speed transfer case that is optional for all trims, and a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing is available. The Yukon Denali is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. It comes standard with a new 10-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. The optional four-wheel drive includes a standard two-speed transfer case.
Standard features for the SLE trim include 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, foglights, side steps, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, cruise control, remote keyless entry and ignition, and a trailer hitch receiver with a wiring harness.
On the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seats, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar communications (including a 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a 110-volt household power outlet, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, five USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose nine-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.
The optional Enhanced Driver Alert package adds forward collision warning with low-speed automatic braking, automatic high beams, and lane departure warning and intervention. The Convenience package adds a power liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals and a universal garage door opener.
There are two versions of the SLT trim: SLT Standard Edition and plain-old SLT. The Standard Edition includes all of the above, along with leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and driver-seat memory functions. The SLT further gets you hands-free operation for the rear liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and power-folding second- and third-row seats.
For 2019, the SLT also gets two new packages. The Graphite Edition package is basically a blackout appearance package with 22-inch wheels. Then there's the Graphite Performance Edition package, a pricey add-on that includes the upgraded engine, transmission, and suspension from the Denali along with some extra tech features such as a head-up display and navigation.
Compared to the SLT, the top-of-the-line Denali trim adds the larger engine and 10-speed transmission (with low-range gearing on 4WD models), 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, adaptive suspension dampers, a trailer brake controller, a head-up display, active noise cancellation, a wireless charging pad, second-row bucket seats, an upgraded driver information display, a navigation system and a 10-speaker surround-sound system.
Some features on higher-trimmed models are available on supporting models at additional cost. Optional for SLE and SLT trims is an HD Trailering package with a unique axle ratio, trailer brake controller and a self-leveling suspension. The SLT and the Denali are eligible for a sunroof, adaptive cruise control with automatic braking, and a rear-seat entertainment system. The Denali also offers power-retractable side steps.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology6.5
Very frustrating and disappointed that the A/C had a faulty muffler line assembly off the compressor . Had at the dealer at 740 miles found no refrigerant in system filled system added dye leak detection. Two weeks later May 7 2019 took truck back the dealer system not cooling. Replaced mentioned part and filled system seems to be working now . How can this have happened??
Features & Specs
|Denali 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$69,700
|MPG
|14 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Denali 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$66,700
|MPG
|14 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$60,600
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$57,600
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Yukon safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver to take action to avoid colliding with a vehicle or other object in front of the SUV.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Alerts the driver when the SUV drifts out of its lane and delivers steering input to keep the vehicle in its lane.
- Safety Alert Driver Seat
- Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the seat cushion to alert the driver to potential collisions on the left or right side of car.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|22.3%
GMC Yukon vs. the competition
GMC Yukon vs. Chevrolet Tahoe
The Chevrolet Tahoe is the vehicle on which the Yukon is based. Mechanically and dimensionally, the two are identical, and both have the same optional upgraded drivetrain and suspension. The base Yukon comes with more standard equipment than the base Tahoe, and at the high end of the trim spectrum the Yukon Denali offers nicer interior trim than anything you'll find in the Tahoe.
GMC Yukon vs. Chevrolet Suburban
The Chevrolet Suburban is related to the Yukon XL, with both adding 20 inches to the Yukon's overall length. That means there's a lot more space for people and their things on the inside, and a lot more metal to park on the outside. Otherwise, the experience is essentially identical to the Yukon. There's even a Suburban RST that gets the 6.2-liter V8 and other mechanical upgrades you see in the Yukon Denali.
GMC Yukon vs. Ford Expedition
The Ford Expedition is a more recently redesigned full-size, body-on-frame SUV. Not only is it a more refined vehicle on the road, but properly equipped it can tow up to 9,300 pounds, handily outdoing the Yukon. (Although its standard capacity is 5,900 pounds — less than the Yukon's base 6,300 pounds.) It relies on a powerful turbocharged V6 instead of a V8, making for better fuel economy. Throw in the option of long-wheelbase version and some nice luxury features, and the Expedition makes a strong case for itself when compared with the Yukon.
FAQ
Is the GMC Yukon a good car?
What's new in the 2019 GMC Yukon?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Yukon:
- New Graphite Edition package for the SLT trim
- Part of the fourth Yukon generation introduced for 2015
Is the GMC Yukon reliable?
Is the 2019 GMC Yukon a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Yukon?
The least-expensive 2019 GMC Yukon is the 2019 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,600.
Other versions include:
- Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $69,700
- Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $66,700
- SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $60,600
- SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $57,600
- SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,600
- SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,600
- SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $57,800
- SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $54,800
What are the different models of GMC Yukon?
More about the 2019 GMC Yukon
The 2019 GMC Yukon can carry up to nine people and tow up to 8,400 pounds, placing it in a rarefied class of large SUVs with extreme capabilities. It also has a nicely appointed and quiet cabin, with easy-to-use controls and plenty of standard features.
The base Yukon SLE comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers and remote entry. Inside there's three-zone climate control, cloth upholstery, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row benches, and a tilting steering wheel. The Yukon also comes with GMC's 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Bluetooth music streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, satellite and HD radio, and a nine-speaker Bose stereo system. For practicality, the Yukon includes side steps, roof rails, and a trailer hitch with a wiring harness. Even the entry-level Yukon is ready to tow.
Move up to the Yukon SLT, and you get a lot more amenities. There's a hands-free liftgate, power-folding mirrors, leather upholstery, proximity entry and push-button start, a power tilt-and-telescoping wheel and power-adjustable pedals, heated and ventilated front seats and heated second-row seats, and power-folding second- and third-row seats. Safety features on the SLT include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and a driver seat that vibrates as a warning to a potential collision.
Both the SLE and the SLT come with a 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 and a six-speed automatic transmission. New for 2019 is the option of adding the Yukon Denali's powertrain and suspension upgrades with the Graphite Performance Edition package.
The top-of-the-line 2019 GMC Yukon Denali adds a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 and a 10-speed automatic transmission, along with Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension. A trailer brake controller, a head-up display, an active noise cancellation system, a navigation system and a 10-speaker stereo are also included.
Plenty of optional features are available for the Yukon as well, from 22-inch wheels to a trailering package with self-leveling suspension. Other options include a sunroof, adaptive cruise control and a rear-seat DVD system.
If you need to haul a lot of people and a lot of gear at the same time, the Yukon is worth a look. Be sure to read our full review for more information, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 GMC Yukon near you.
2019 GMC Yukon SUV Overview
The 2019 GMC Yukon SUV is offered in the following styles: Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 GMC Yukon SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Yukon SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Yukon SUV 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Yukon SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Yukon SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Yukon SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Denali, SLT, SLE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 GMC Yukon SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
