Used 2017 GMC Yukon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon SUV
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,496*
Total Cash Price
$53,288
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,153*
Total Cash Price
$52,243
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,000*
Total Cash Price
$71,573
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,686*
Total Cash Price
$73,663
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,671*
Total Cash Price
$72,095
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,839*
Total Cash Price
$54,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$896
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$4,614
|Maintenance
|$1,714
|$1,945
|$1,210
|$1,209
|$2,454
|$8,531
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$661
|$770
|$2,816
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,822
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,010
|Financing
|$2,866
|$2,304
|$1,706
|$1,067
|$387
|$8,330
|Depreciation
|$10,648
|$5,124
|$4,510
|$3,996
|$3,587
|$27,866
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,763
|$13,388
|$11,625
|$10,672
|$11,049
|$68,496
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$4,524
|Maintenance
|$1,680
|$1,907
|$1,186
|$1,185
|$2,406
|$8,364
|Repairs
|$327
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,761
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,767
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,951
|Financing
|$2,810
|$2,259
|$1,673
|$1,046
|$379
|$8,167
|Depreciation
|$10,439
|$5,024
|$4,422
|$3,918
|$3,517
|$27,320
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,336
|$13,125
|$11,397
|$10,463
|$10,832
|$67,153
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,167
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$6,198
|Maintenance
|$2,302
|$2,613
|$1,625
|$1,623
|$3,296
|$11,459
|Repairs
|$448
|$652
|$760
|$888
|$1,034
|$3,783
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,791
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,043
|Financing
|$3,850
|$3,095
|$2,292
|$1,433
|$519
|$11,189
|Depreciation
|$14,301
|$6,883
|$6,058
|$5,368
|$4,818
|$37,428
|Fuel
|$3,372
|$3,473
|$3,577
|$3,684
|$3,795
|$17,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,230
|$17,981
|$15,614
|$14,334
|$14,840
|$92,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$6,379
|Maintenance
|$2,369
|$2,689
|$1,672
|$1,671
|$3,392
|$11,793
|Repairs
|$461
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$3,893
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,901
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,161
|Financing
|$3,962
|$3,185
|$2,359
|$1,475
|$534
|$11,515
|Depreciation
|$14,719
|$7,084
|$6,235
|$5,524
|$4,959
|$38,521
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,084
|$18,506
|$16,070
|$14,753
|$15,273
|$94,686
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,176
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$6,243
|Maintenance
|$2,318
|$2,632
|$1,637
|$1,635
|$3,320
|$11,542
|Repairs
|$451
|$657
|$766
|$894
|$1,042
|$3,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,818
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,072
|Financing
|$3,878
|$3,117
|$2,309
|$1,443
|$523
|$11,270
|Depreciation
|$14,406
|$6,933
|$6,102
|$5,407
|$4,853
|$37,702
|Fuel
|$3,396
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$18,031
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,444
|$18,113
|$15,728
|$14,439
|$14,948
|$92,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$4,705
|Maintenance
|$1,747
|$1,983
|$1,233
|$1,232
|$2,502
|$8,699
|Repairs
|$340
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,871
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,878
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,069
|Financing
|$2,922
|$2,349
|$1,740
|$1,088
|$394
|$8,494
|Depreciation
|$10,857
|$5,225
|$4,599
|$4,075
|$3,658
|$28,413
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,189
|$13,650
|$11,853
|$10,882
|$11,265
|$69,839
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 GMC Yukon in Virginia is:not available
