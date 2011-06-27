  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 2011 GMC Yukon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,645
See Yukon Inventory
Starting MSRP
$44,460
See Yukon Inventory
Starting MSRP
$47,315
See Yukon Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG151717
Total Seating788
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnono
on demand 4WDnonoyes
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg15/21 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/468 mi.390/546 mi.390/546 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.26 gal.
Combined MPG151717
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l5.3 l5.3 l
Horsepower403 hp @ 5700 rpm320 hp @ 5400 rpm320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Packageyesyesyes
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyesyesyes
Regional Value Packagenoyesyes
Heavy-Duty Trailering Packagenoyesyes
Ice Blue Metallic Special Editionnoyesyes
SLT-2 Equipment Packagenoyesyes
SLT Chrome Packagenoyesyes
Off-Road Suspension Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesnono
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesnono
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
separate rear audioyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesnono
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
9 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesnono
leather and wood steering wheelyesnono
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
Second Row Leather 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seatyesnono
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyesyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player and Navigationnoyesyes
Heated and Cooled Front Seatsnoyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Playernoyesyes
Second Row Captain's Chairs w/Leather-Appointed Seatingnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesnono
driver cooled seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
passenger cooled seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesnono
Folding rear seatbackyesnono
folding center armrestyesnono
multi-level heatingyesnono
folding with storage center armrestnoyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Power Sunroofyesyesyes
20" x 8.5" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsnoyesyes
Texas Editionnoyesyes
20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Front track68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5817 lbs.5630 lbs.5814 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.7100 lbs.7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd..36 cd..36 cd.
Angle of approach16.0 degrees17.2 degrees17.2 degrees
Maximum payload1622 lbs.1673 lbs.1616 lbs.
Angle of departure21.7 degrees21.9 degrees21.7 degrees
Length202.0 in.202.0 in.202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.8400 lbs.8200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.9.0 in.9.0 in.
Height76.9 in.76.9 in.76.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Ice Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Light Titanium, premium leather
  • Light Tan, leather
  • Light Tan, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Light Titanium, premium leather
  • Light Tan, leather
  • Light Tan, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
chrome alloy wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P275/55R20 tiresyesnono
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnono
P265/70R17 tiresnoyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,645
Starting MSRP
$44,460
Starting MSRP
$47,315
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Yukon InventorySee Yukon InventorySee Yukon Inventory

Related Used 2011 GMC Yukon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles