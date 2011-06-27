Used 2008 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews

2 years with 2008 Denali Jay , 01/02/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Best SUV I have owned yet. Last three SUV's were Tahoes and a Jeep Grand Cherokee. I am innpressed with the creature comforts. After driving, and towing with the 6.2 liter engine I would never go back to the 5.3 liter engine. My commute is mostly highway and I average 16.5 at 70 MPH. 10 MPG towing the boat. Two problems a sticky back door lock and non sticky gas door cover that keeps opening. I have not had the dealer look at them, as I have yet go back to the dealer with 38K miles in two years. Report Abuse

2008 Denali Problems Sam Samson , 07/18/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've had problems with the electrical systems (door locks, wipers, Navigation system,) and now worst of all the brakes. I went metal to metal on the rears after 33,000 miles. the calipers are failing to retract properly - thus Pads wearing out totally prematurely. Normally a car goes thru 3 sets of front pads to 1 set of rears. I've had my car serviced by dealerships only, thus far. When they rotate the tires, I ask them to check the brakes since the wheels are already off. Well At the time of last visit to the dealership, (22,363 miles) All was well-- now 11,000 miles later My right rear roter is shot on the inside only due to a defective caliper. What can I do about it????

Cheap Door Actuators and Handles jadams8 , 12/15/2014 Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful This will be the 3rd door actuator that has gone bad in less than 2 years on my 2008 GMC Denali. First the drivers door went bad then it was the passenger rear door and now it is the rear hatch actuator. I have received lies about the price by calling 2 different parts departments. I called one in Gainesville and one in Louisiana and the one in Louisiana quoted me 300.00 less than the Gainesville area. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best Ride EVER 2008 Denali , 05/21/2009 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab b/c my family needed a more comfortable ride for long trips. We looked at the Avalanche but really no difference from the Sierra with cabin space and comfort. The Denali rides like a dream. My truck had the old 5.3L V8 and felt just a little under- powered. The Denali with the new 6.2L V8 has plenty of power from towing my boat to accelerating for passing on the interstate (or even accelerating on the interstate while pulling the boat!!) Average gas mileage for my driving style is the same as the Sierra but definitely sucks more gas in town. Very comfortable, quiet ride. I do miss having a "truck" but that's what utility trailers are for.