Used 2003 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,910
Starting MSRP
$49,310
Starting MSRP
$37,610
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141314
Total Seating686
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
on demand 4WDnonoyes
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
Center and rear locking differentialnonoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg11/15 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/442 mi.286/390 mi.312/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.26 gal.
Combined MPG141314
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm365 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l6.0 l4.8 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5200 rpm320 hp @ 5000 rpm275 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.38.3 ft.38.3 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesnoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesno
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
dual front side-mounted airbagsnoyesno
stability controlnoyesno
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesnoyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Multi-CD located in dashnoyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereonoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
separate rear audionoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
9 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesnoyes
power steeringyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesnoyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
cargo netnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
adjustable pedalsnoyesno
Rear and cargo floor matsnoyesno
speed-proportional power steeringnonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
6 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
clothyesnoyes
10 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
bucket front seatsnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
10 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsnoyesno
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Measurements
Front track65 in.65 in.65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity104.6 cu.ft.104.6 cu.ft.104.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5042 lbs.5534 lbs.5269 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.7000 lbs.6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place63.6 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.63.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22 degrees22 degrees22 degrees
Maximum payload1458 lbs.1466 lbs.1531 lbs.
Angle of departure15 degrees15 degrees15 degrees
Length198.9 in.198.9 in.198.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.8000 lbs.7400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height76.7 in.76.5 in.76.5 in.
Wheel base116 in.116 in.116 in.
Width78.9 in.78.9 in.78.9 in.
Rear track66 in.66 in.66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter
  • Neutral/Shale
  • Stone Gray
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P265/70R16 tiresyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P265/70R17 tiresnoyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
