Used 1995 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Yukon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG121212
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg11/15 mpg11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/450.0 mi.330.0/450.0 mi.335.5/427.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.30.0 gal.30.5 gal.
Combined MPG121212
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.41.5 ft.42.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.60.0 in.59.6 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.65.4 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.7 in.60.7 in.59.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.65.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity99 cu.ft.99 cu.ft.123 cu.ft.
Length188.5 in.188.5 in.199.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.6500 lbs.6500 lbs.
Curb weight4658 lbs.4658 lbs.5377 lbs.
Gross weight6250 lbs.6250 lbs.6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place51.6 cu.ft.51.6 cu.ft.70.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.no
Height72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Maximum payload1592.0 lbs.1592.0 lbs.1676.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.111.5 in.117.5 in.
Width77.1 in.77.1 in.76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Green
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Tan
  • White
  • Black
  • Medium Blue
  • Red Orange
  • Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Tan
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Blue
  • Dark Blue
  • Red Orange
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green
  • White
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Medium Blue
  • Dark Blue
  • Tan
  • White
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Gray Metallic
