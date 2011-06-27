Used 1993 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews
best vehicle I ever purchased
I bought this truck from my brother as his lease expired. This has been the best truck I ever owned. I will keep this truck till the wheels fall off, then I'll put new ones on. It is reliable even with 140,000 miles on it,only basic maintance needed so far. Thank you GMC for this terrific truck.
1993 GMC Yukon SLE
Constant radiator problems. Front suspension problems at 80,000 miles. Spare tire mounted inside vehicle takes too much space. Outside r view mirrors are lousy. WS wiper motor failure @ 75000. Poor visibility when turning because of width of roof support. Difficult for many to climb into vehicle because of vehicle height. Very poor mileage.
'93 SLE 2 door / 4x4
I bought this Yukon from a Mom and Pop shop almost ten years ago with 114000 miles on it. If it was black in color I'd keep it and restore it but it's two tone silver and teal and the rust is starting to show through so I'm thinking off to auction it goes. It's been the most reliable truck I've ever had but the GMC has had major repair bills over the years. I can't think of anything that hasn't been replaced at least once but the engine and tranny are still original and running strong at 215000. Still, I wonder if the money spent on repairs over the years wouldn't have been better spent on a newer model. Still a great vehicle for the market price of 3 thousand. Hate to see it go.
