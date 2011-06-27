Used 1993 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Yukon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131313
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg11/16 mpg11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/480.0 mi.330.0/480.0 mi.330.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.30.0 gal.30.0 gal.
Combined MPG131313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.43.3 ft.43.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity103 cu.ft.103 cu.ft.103 cu.ft.
Length187.7 in.187.7 in.187.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7000 lbs.7000 lbs.
Curb weight4608 lbs.4608 lbs.4608 lbs.
Gross weight6250 lbs.6250 lbs.6250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place53.0 cu.ft.53.0 cu.ft.53.0 cu.ft.
Height71.0 in.71.0 in.71.0 in.
Maximum payload1558.0 lbs.1558.0 lbs.1558.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.111.5 in.111.5 in.
Width76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
