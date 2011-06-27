  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
Engine TypeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission6-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG151616
Total Seating787
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
Drive typeAll wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnoyes
Transmission6-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
on demand 4WDnoyesno
automatic locking hubsnoyesno
Center and rear locking differentialnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg14/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403/589 mi.434/589 mi.434/589 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.31 gal.31 gal.
Combined MPG151616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm340 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l5.3 l5.3 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 5500 rpm310 hp @ 5400 rpm320 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.43.0 ft.43.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Valve timingVariablenono
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
cylinder deactivationnoyesyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesnono
2 front headrestsnoyesyes
Front center lap beltnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
separate rear audioyesnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
9 total speakersyesnono
radio data systemyesyesyes
8 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyesnono
leather and wood steering wheelyesnono
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesno
Rear floor matsnoyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
12 -way power passenger seatyesnono
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
leatheryesnono
12 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
premium clothnoyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesnoyes
reclining rear seatsyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnono
multi-level heatingyesnono
rear ventilation ductsnoyesno
folding with storage center armrestnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
Front track68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.137.4 cu.ft.137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5838 lbs.5745 lbs.5613 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.7400 lbs.7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.45.8 cu.ft.45.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1562 lbs.1655 lbs.1587 lbs.
Length222.4 in.222.4 in.222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.8000 lbs.8200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.9.1 in.9.1 in.
Height77.1 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.130.0 in.130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.79.1 in.79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Angle of approachno16.7 degrees16.9 degrees
Angle of departureno21.0 degrees20.5 degrees
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Antique Bronze Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Antique Bronze Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, leather
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesnono
polished alloy wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P265/65R18 tiresyesnono
P265/70R17 tiresnoyesyes
Alloy spare wheelnoyesyes
fullsize matching spare tirenoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
All terrain tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,305
Starting MSRP
$40,605
Starting MSRP
$38,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Yukon XL Inventory

