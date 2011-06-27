Used 2018 GMC Terrain Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Terrain SUV
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,056*
Total Cash Price
$22,812
SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$34,369*
Total Cash Price
$22,365
SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,460*
Total Cash Price
$31,535
SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$47,429*
Total Cash Price
$30,864
SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$49,835*
Total Cash Price
$32,429
Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,837*
Total Cash Price
$25,272
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,618*
Total Cash Price
$27,733
Terrain Diesel
SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,086*
Total Cash Price
$30,640
SLT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,744*
Total Cash Price
$23,260
SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,369*
Total Cash Price
$22,365
SLE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,899*
Total Cash Price
$26,614
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$4,143
|Maintenance
|$706
|$708
|$2,130
|$1,089
|$1,299
|$5,932
|Repairs
|$147
|$350
|$509
|$595
|$695
|$2,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,401
|Financing
|$1,227
|$986
|$730
|$457
|$165
|$3,566
|Depreciation
|$4,788
|$2,017
|$1,776
|$1,573
|$1,412
|$11,565
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,041
|$6,100
|$7,245
|$5,875
|$5,796
|$35,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Terrain SUV SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$4,062
|Maintenance
|$692
|$694
|$2,088
|$1,068
|$1,274
|$5,816
|Repairs
|$144
|$343
|$499
|$583
|$681
|$2,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,374
|Financing
|$1,203
|$967
|$716
|$448
|$162
|$3,496
|Depreciation
|$4,694
|$1,977
|$1,741
|$1,542
|$1,384
|$11,338
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,844
|$5,980
|$7,103
|$5,760
|$5,682
|$34,369
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Terrain SUV SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$5,727
|Maintenance
|$976
|$979
|$2,944
|$1,506
|$1,796
|$8,201
|Repairs
|$203
|$484
|$704
|$822
|$960
|$3,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,706
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,937
|Financing
|$1,696
|$1,363
|$1,010
|$632
|$228
|$4,929
|Depreciation
|$6,619
|$2,788
|$2,455
|$2,174
|$1,951
|$15,987
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,880
|$8,432
|$10,015
|$8,122
|$8,012
|$48,460
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Terrain SUV SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,606
|Maintenance
|$955
|$958
|$2,881
|$1,474
|$1,758
|$8,026
|Repairs
|$199
|$473
|$689
|$805
|$940
|$3,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,670
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,896
|Financing
|$1,660
|$1,334
|$988
|$618
|$224
|$4,824
|Depreciation
|$6,478
|$2,728
|$2,403
|$2,128
|$1,910
|$15,646
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,585
|$8,252
|$9,802
|$7,949
|$7,841
|$47,429
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Terrain SUV SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,109
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$5,890
|Maintenance
|$1,003
|$1,006
|$3,028
|$1,549
|$1,847
|$8,433
|Repairs
|$209
|$497
|$724
|$845
|$987
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,755
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,992
|Financing
|$1,744
|$1,402
|$1,038
|$650
|$235
|$5,069
|Depreciation
|$6,806
|$2,867
|$2,524
|$2,236
|$2,007
|$16,440
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,274
|$8,671
|$10,299
|$8,352
|$8,239
|$49,835
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Terrain SUV Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$890
|$918
|$945
|$973
|$4,590
|Maintenance
|$782
|$784
|$2,359
|$1,207
|$1,440
|$6,572
|Repairs
|$163
|$388
|$564
|$659
|$770
|$2,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,367
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,553
|Financing
|$1,359
|$1,093
|$809
|$506
|$183
|$3,950
|Depreciation
|$5,304
|$2,234
|$1,967
|$1,742
|$1,564
|$12,812
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,124
|$6,757
|$8,026
|$6,509
|$6,421
|$38,837
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Terrain SUV SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$5,037
|Maintenance
|$858
|$861
|$2,589
|$1,324
|$1,580
|$7,212
|Repairs
|$179
|$425
|$619
|$723
|$844
|$2,790
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,500
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,704
|Financing
|$1,492
|$1,199
|$888
|$556
|$201
|$4,335
|Depreciation
|$5,821
|$2,451
|$2,159
|$1,912
|$1,716
|$14,059
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,207
|$7,415
|$8,808
|$7,142
|$7,046
|$42,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Terrain Diesel SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$5,565
|Maintenance
|$948
|$951
|$2,861
|$1,463
|$1,745
|$7,968
|Repairs
|$197
|$470
|$684
|$799
|$933
|$3,083
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,658
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,882
|Financing
|$1,648
|$1,325
|$981
|$614
|$222
|$4,790
|Depreciation
|$6,431
|$2,708
|$2,385
|$2,113
|$1,896
|$15,533
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,486
|$8,193
|$9,731
|$7,891
|$7,784
|$47,086
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Terrain Diesel SLT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$4,224
|Maintenance
|$720
|$722
|$2,172
|$1,111
|$1,325
|$6,049
|Repairs
|$150
|$357
|$519
|$606
|$708
|$2,340
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,258
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,429
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,006
|$745
|$466
|$168
|$3,636
|Depreciation
|$4,882
|$2,056
|$1,811
|$1,604
|$1,439
|$11,792
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,238
|$6,219
|$7,387
|$5,990
|$5,909
|$35,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Terrain Diesel SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$4,062
|Maintenance
|$692
|$694
|$2,088
|$1,068
|$1,274
|$5,816
|Repairs
|$144
|$343
|$499
|$583
|$681
|$2,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,374
|Financing
|$1,203
|$967
|$716
|$448
|$162
|$3,496
|Depreciation
|$4,694
|$1,977
|$1,741
|$1,542
|$1,384
|$11,338
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,844
|$5,980
|$7,103
|$5,760
|$5,682
|$34,369
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Terrain Diesel SLE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$4,834
|Maintenance
|$823
|$826
|$2,485
|$1,271
|$1,516
|$6,921
|Repairs
|$171
|$408
|$594
|$694
|$810
|$2,678
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,440
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,635
|Financing
|$1,432
|$1,151
|$852
|$533
|$193
|$4,160
|Depreciation
|$5,586
|$2,353
|$2,072
|$1,835
|$1,647
|$13,492
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,714
|$7,116
|$8,453
|$6,854
|$6,762
|$40,899
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Terrain
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 GMC Terrain in Virginia is:not available
