Used 2001 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(71%)4(29%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Bart H, 05/05/2003
I bought this truck new for less than $10,000 and It has been great. I have used it for work and play. I have 40,000 miles on it now and it still makes me smile even when I make the payments! For the money I give it a 10! - Bye

good truck

UPS MAN, 06/09/2003
Great truck, fun to drive. Also is real sporty looking. Gets good gas milage.

'01 Sonoma SLS

Icebox, 04/23/2009
I own a 2001 GMC Sonoma SLS, 2.2L 5spd Reg. Cab with the short-Stepside bed. It's a great little truck, a bit on the small side if you're a bigger person, (I'm 6'3", 280lbs) but I still seem to fit in there alright. It handles pretty well in town and it's easy to park because of its size, but when you're traveling at high speeds or going down windy roads, you can tell it's a light truck. Repair bills aren't usually too steep because the Sonoma shares parts with the Blazer, Jimmy and S-10 so getting cheap parts is easy. All and all, it's a pretty good little truck.

gmc sonoma q-85 sls

buster, 07/24/2002
great sporty looking, compact truck

Review

Watch, 09/02/2003
Good vehicle very reliable

See all Sonomas for sale

