Used 2001 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
:)
I bought this truck new for less than $10,000 and It has been great. I have used it for work and play. I have 40,000 miles on it now and it still makes me smile even when I make the payments! For the money I give it a 10! - Bye
good truck
Great truck, fun to drive. Also is real sporty looking. Gets good gas milage.
'01 Sonoma SLS
I own a 2001 GMC Sonoma SLS, 2.2L 5spd Reg. Cab with the short-Stepside bed. It's a great little truck, a bit on the small side if you're a bigger person, (I'm 6'3", 280lbs) but I still seem to fit in there alright. It handles pretty well in town and it's easy to park because of its size, but when you're traveling at high speeds or going down windy roads, you can tell it's a light truck. Repair bills aren't usually too steep because the Sonoma shares parts with the Blazer, Jimmy and S-10 so getting cheap parts is easy. All and all, it's a pretty good little truck.
gmc sonoma q-85 sls
great sporty looking, compact truck
Review
Good vehicle very reliable
Sponsored cars related to the Sonoma
Related Used 2001 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner