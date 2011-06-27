Used 2001 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

I bought this truck new for less than $10,000 and It has been great. I have used it for work and play. I have 40,000 miles on it now and it still makes me smile even when I make the payments! For the money I give it a 10! - Bye

Icebox , 04/23/2009

I own a 2001 GMC Sonoma SLS, 2.2L 5spd Reg. Cab with the short-Stepside bed. It's a great little truck, a bit on the small side if you're a bigger person, (I'm 6'3", 280lbs) but I still seem to fit in there alright. It handles pretty well in town and it's easy to park because of its size, but when you're traveling at high speeds or going down windy roads, you can tell it's a light truck. Repair bills aren't usually too steep because the Sonoma shares parts with the Blazer, Jimmy and S-10 so getting cheap parts is easy. All and all, it's a pretty good little truck.