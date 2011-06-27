Used 2000 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
AWESOME TRUCK!!!
This was my 1st truck. I bought it in 2003, and now in 2009 and trading it in. I absolutely love this truck and it is breaking my heart to get rid of it, but it is time. I have put a lot of work into keeping it in top condition with normal maintenance. This truck was always there for me and I highly reccomend it to anyone who loves trucks and is looking for a smaller one.
Too many problems
I bought this truck used when it had 90K. After having it for only a year the transmission blew on me. I had just replaced the clutch and when the transmission went out it took out the clutch too. I spent $2000 repairing it. I only had the truck for 2 years and I regularly maintained it but in those two years I spent about $4000 in repairs. This can't be normal for a newer model car.
PEE-UUUU
Bought with 74k on it. 1st and last GMC. Poor gas mileage. AC leaks out in a week and now bad heater core that requires total removal of dash and disconnect AC lines under hood just to remove heater core. Dealer wants $1,100 to replace. Lost my shirt on this truck
Anyone else run out of gas
After 6 days with the truck I ran out of gas becuase the gas gauge didn't work. The dealership was very helpful until they had to pay $2500 then they said sorry you are on your own. Upon further review of S10/Sonoma web sites I see that this gas gauge problem is not just mine. My rear passenger door handle also broke after a couple of months. It does get good gas mileage for a truck, and the 4WD works excellent. Overall, this is not a bad small truck, but everytime I get in and see the low fuel light on and I know it is full, I become angry and want to get rid of it.
The 3 year lease...
Make no mistakes, the vehicle rides like a truck, not a car. The feel I was looking for, you may not want that up higher feel like a truck mode? There were 7 return trips to the dealership for what I see as Q.C. issues. Such as a loose shock mounting bolt, a third door latch that spit the spring out 3 months after purchase, both seat back handles snapped in regular service, an obvious flaw in manufacturing and most recently the fuel pump needed replacement @ 33,400 miles.
