Used 1992 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Unbelievably reliable-original engine Jace Espy , 12/21/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful "Jenny" as we call her was given to me after my father passed away about 11 years ago. At first I didn't drive her for about a year. It had 33,000 miles when I got her. Then I started using her for work. She has a 2.8L V6 with a five-speed and pretty much everything you could get on one of these trucks. Everyday, for the next two years I towed a 3000lb generator load bank and close to 1000lbs of tools and equipment around. I was putting 1000 miles a week or more on her. Never any problems except brakes. When I stopped this job she ran about 20,000 miles a year for the next 7 years. After 300,000 miles I've only replaced a tranny 3 clutches, two alternators and I've never been stranded. Report Abuse

great bigjohn , 08/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful everything is very nice with this vehicle but the bed did rust out. that is the only complaint i have. love it. Report Abuse

GMC SONOMA THE MEDIUM QUALITY TRUCK mowry , 01/07/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Ran great until 30k miles. Had to replace distributor cap and rotor button plug wires and plugs. Every year I have to do this same thing or the engine will start miss firing. after owning the truck 3years the control module went out. I just replaced the control module again plus the coil. Report Abuse