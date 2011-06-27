  1. Home
Used 1992 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Unbelievably reliable-original engine

Jace Espy, 12/21/2007
"Jenny" as we call her was given to me after my father passed away about 11 years ago. At first I didn't drive her for about a year. It had 33,000 miles when I got her. Then I started using her for work. She has a 2.8L V6 with a five-speed and pretty much everything you could get on one of these trucks. Everyday, for the next two years I towed a 3000lb generator load bank and close to 1000lbs of tools and equipment around. I was putting 1000 miles a week or more on her. Never any problems except brakes. When I stopped this job she ran about 20,000 miles a year for the next 7 years. After 300,000 miles I've only replaced a tranny 3 clutches, two alternators and I've never been stranded.

great

bigjohn, 08/17/2002
everything is very nice with this vehicle but the bed did rust out. that is the only complaint i have. love it.

GMC SONOMA THE MEDIUM QUALITY TRUCK

mowry, 01/07/2003
Ran great until 30k miles. Had to replace distributor cap and rotor button plug wires and plugs. Every year I have to do this same thing or the engine will start miss firing. after owning the truck 3years the control module went out. I just replaced the control module again plus the coil.

Best buy

rjritterjr, 08/18/2003
Purchased at 48k miles, now have 146k miles, mostly highway. Other than very few routine repairs (water pump, belt, alternater, brakes), this truck is the least costly vehicle I've ever owned and it holds its value. At oil changes, I'd look around the engine to see what needed to be repaired, but each time nothing needed replaced or adjusted. If it weren't for a growing family, I'd keep it, but the cab is too small for two adults and a car seat; now another baby is on the way. Use Uniroyal tires for best ride and handling.

