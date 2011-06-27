  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,490
See Sierra 3500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$41,700
See Sierra 3500HD Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Total Seating56
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
automatic locking hubsyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesno
mechanical center differentialyesno
part time 4WDyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle55.4 ft.54.8 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
stability controlnoyes
Emergency braking assistnoyes
Front center lap beltnoyes
traction controlnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyesno
SLE Preferred Packagenoyes
Off-Road Suspension Packagenoyes
On The Job Packagenoyes
Texas Editionnoyes
HD SLE Premium Packagenoyes
Protection Packagenoyes
Convenience Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesno
USB connectionyesno
mast antennayesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesno
radio data systemyesyes
7 total speakersyesno
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
front seatback storageyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on center consoleyesno
rear view camerayesno
adjustable pedalsyesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyesno
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyesno
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
Sun sensoryesno
rear parking sensorsyesno
Rear floor matsyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesno
front door pocketsyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)yesno
heated steering wheelyesno
Air conditioningnoyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesno
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesno
All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyesno
Leather Front Bucket Seatsnoyes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemnoyes
Leather Split Bench Seatnoyes
Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringnoyes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusternoyes
Premium Cloth Front Bucket Seatsnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesno
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
bucket front seatsyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesno
premium leatheryesno
driver cooled seatyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesno
passenger cooled seatyesno
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.
premium clothnoyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Rear head room40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Spray-On Bed Lineryesyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesyes
Chromed 3" Round Tubular Assist Stepsyesyes
Bed Rug Coveryesyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesno
Soft Tonneau Coveryesyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyesyes
Chromed 6" Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyesyes
Diamond Patterned Steel Side Storage Boxyesno
Denali Decoryesno
Power Glass Sunroofyesno
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyesyes
Skid Resistant Bedlineryesyes
Pickup Box Deletenoyes
Folding Soft Cloth Tonneau Covernoyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsnoyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tirenoyes
SLE Decornoyes
Bed Rail Protectorsnoyes
Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionnoyes
Locking Tailgatenoyes
Hard Tonneau Cover w/Premium Cloth Covernoyes
Rear Bumper Deletenoyes
Rear Window Electric Defoggernoyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnoyes
Z71 Chrome Decalnoyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsnoyes
Hard Tonneau Cover w/Vinyl Covernoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Front track68.8 in.68.8 in.
Length259.1 in.259.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity18000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight7239 lbs.6392 lbs.
Gross weight13025 lbs.10700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.5 in.
Height77.9 in.77.9 in.
Maximum payload5786 lbs.4308 lbs.
Wheel base167.7 in.167.7 in.
Width95.9 in.80.0 in.
Rear track75.0 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Steel spare wheelyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesno
All season tiresyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyes
LT235/80R E tiresyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
LT265/70R E tiresnoyes
partial wheel coversnoyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
front independent suspensionyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,490
Starting MSRP
$41,700
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Sierra 3500HD InventorySee Sierra 3500HD Inventory

Related Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles