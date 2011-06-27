  1. Home
Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$12,264 - $17,465
Don't need a Diesel !

usapatrick, 08/14/2012
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We shopped Ford and GMC. Bought the GMC because of build quality. Smokes the Ford in body gaps, paint, noise, warranty. Did the math on a diesel, no way for $8000. You don't see daylight for 500,000 miles. Pull a 24' enclosed with a car with the cruise control on in trailer tow mode. Absolutely love this truck. My local dealer found it for me. The paint is incredible, the interior is extremely quiet and comfortable with the leather bucket seats. The 40,000 mile warranty over the Ford has an untold value that could mean thousands. Installed headers & exhaust, K&N, Bosch Iridium plugs & Tayler 10.4 wires etc. No effect on warranty! Didn't even look at the Chevy as we own a'10 GMC. Both Z71's.

