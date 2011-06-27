  1. Home
Used 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Work Horse

Miguel, 11/12/2008
2wd diesel dually, wouldn't go with anything else. 30 gal tank, 400+ miles towing or non-towing. Excellent power, starts in all conditions, pulls anything. Comfortable ride, easy maintenance, great handling, powerful-do I need to say anything else?

