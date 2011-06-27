  1. Home
Used 1992 GMC Sierra 3500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Sierra 3500
K3500/454

el durbo, 06/01/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought used with 45000 actual miles. In last 4 1/2 years replaced clutch, starter, and distributor. Costs of replacement were very reasonable due to cost of parts being surprisingly low. Truck is a 1 Ton 4X4 that sits much lower than Dodge and Ford 1/2 Tons -- so wind resistance is far better than newer oversized trucks, which allows me to get 13 to 17 mpg with a 454. This is a real truck with a real truck engine -- not a street hot rod -- but can it haul.

