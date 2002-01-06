Used 1992 GMC Sierra 3500 for Sale Near Me
11 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 56,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950
- 143,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,000
- 141,221 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
- 265,629 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
- 40,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,000
- 142,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
- 172,699 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,000
- 262,241 miles
$10,995
- 122,618 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,897
- 242,028 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 306,457 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,588
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 3500 searches:
Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 3500
Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 3500
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
el durbo,06/01/2002
Bought used with 45000 actual miles. In last 4 1/2 years replaced clutch, starter, and distributor. Costs of replacement were very reasonable due to cost of parts being surprisingly low. Truck is a 1 Ton 4X4 that sits much lower than Dodge and Ford 1/2 Tons -- so wind resistance is far better than newer oversized trucks, which allows me to get 13 to 17 mpg with a 454. This is a real truck with a real truck engine -- not a street hot rod -- but can it haul.