Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
keller, 07/14/2009
first truck bought that i did not have to start putting exhaust, chip, air filter... I hooked up my 32 ft 5th wheel from the dealership and off i went. The truck is amazing. I wish it had a bit more room but who cares, i can drive for hours without stops due to the comfort and ride. Thanks to the people who design and build them.

