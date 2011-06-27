  1. Home
Used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Sierra 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Denali Crew Cab 4WD
Starting MSRP
$38,365
SLE Crew Cab 4WD
Starting MSRP
$32,055
Work Truck Regular Cab 4WD
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating563
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnono
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36 gal.36 gal.36 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle50.5 ft.47.9 ft.44.9 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
2 rear headrestsyesyesno
Rear door child safety locksyesnono
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesnono
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesno
post-collision safety systemyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesnono
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
Off-Road Suspension Packageyesyesno
SLE Preferred Packagenoyesno
Texas Editionnoyesno
Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment Packagenoyesyes
Skid Plate Packagenoyesyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packagenoyesyes
HD SLE Premium Packagenoyesno
Convenience Packagenoyesno
Bluetooth for Phone Packagenonoyes
Work Truck Preferred Packagenonoyes
Work Truck Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
radio data systemyesyesno
7 total speakersyesnono
6 total speakersnoyesno
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesno
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnono
rear view camerayesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesnono
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
Sun sensoryesnono
rear parking sensorsyesnono
Rear floor matsyesyesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnono
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front door pocketsyesnoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesnono
heated steering wheelyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesno
Passenger vanity mirrornonoyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
Power mirrorsyesyesno
2 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesnono
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyesnono
High Idle Switchyesyesyes
Leather Bucket Front Seatsnoyesno
Cloth Bucket Front Seatsnoyesno
Leather Seat Trimnoyesno
Bose Premium Speaker Systemnoyesno
Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringnoyesno
6-Way Power Driver Seatnoyesno
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirrornoyesno
AM/FM Stereo w/ MP3 Compatible CD Changernonoyes
Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entrynonoyes
OnStarnonoyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radiononoyes
Integrated Trailer Brake Controllernonoyes
Color-Keyed Carpet w/Vinyl Front Floormatsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesno
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
premium leatheryesnono
driver cooled seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
passenger cooled seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room41.3 in.41.1 in.41.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
premium clothnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
vinylnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
Rear head room40.6 in.39.5 in.no
Rear hip Room65.5 in.61.8 in.no
Rear leg room39.0 in.34.4 in.no
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.3 in.no
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
folding with storage center armrestyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
folding center armrestnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
Front License Plate Holderyesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesnono
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesyesno
Roof Marker Lampsyesyesyes
LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesno
Denali Decoryesnono
Power-Adjustable Camper-Style Exterior Mirrorsyesyesno
20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesyesno
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
Rear Window Defoggernoyesyes
Rear Bumper Deletenoyesyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Tiresnoyesyes
SLE Decornoyesno
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnoyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Spare Tirenonoyes
Deep Tinted Glassnonoyes
18" x 8.0" Painted Steel Wheelsnonoyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Spare Tirenonoyes
Pickup Bed Deletenonoyes
17" x 7.5" Chrome-Clad Steel Wheelsnonoyes
Camper-Style Manual Extending Exterior Mirrorsnonoyes
LT245/75R17E All-Season Spare Tirenonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
Front track68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Length240.2 in.230.6 in.225.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.13000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight6601 lbs.6311 lbs.5962 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.9500 lbs.9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.5 in.9.1 in.
Height78.1 in.77.9 in.77.5 in.
Maximum payload2899 lbs.3189 lbs.3538 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.144.2 in.133.7 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
LT265/70R E tiresyesnono
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesno
All terrain tiresyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT245/75R E tiresnoyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
All season tiresnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesno
fullsize matching spare tirenonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,985
Starting MSRP
$38,365
Starting MSRP
$32,055
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Denali Crew Cab 4WD | SLE Crew Cab 4WD | Work Truck Regular Cab 4WD

Research Similar Vehicles