Used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
Great looking truck

Don hirst, 03/22/2018
SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Needed the longer 6.5 bed, so went with the extended cab, couldn't work with the smaller bed, had a young son that could handle the smaller back seat, now he's grown, so bought a crew with a 6.5 bed. Works for me !

