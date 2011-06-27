Used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Don hirst , 03/22/2018 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Needed the longer 6.5 bed, so went with the extended cab, couldn't work with the smaller bed, had a young son that could handle the smaller back seat, now he's grown, so bought a crew with a 6.5 bed. Works for me !