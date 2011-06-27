Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great truck but a kidney blaster empty Steve , 07/16/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this truck but when I am not towing or under load she will shake you on bad michigan roads. I decided to weigh it down a bit in the back and that has smoothed it out for sure. MPG is 12. 12 @ 74 towing the boat, 12 at 35 around town. I got 14 on the highway going 65 but that was hard to take for a 2mpg gain. Love the solid feel of the truck! Report Abuse

2008 2500 HD 4x4 6.6L DurmaxW/Allison tdust , 11/15/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great truck,This truck was used in the oil and gas industry and it has over 188,000 miles that I put on it.The truck has never been put in the shop for any major repairs.just regular service.Avarage 4000 to 5000 miles a month and it never left me on the side of the road.Tows like a beast! Used to pull loads of 7 to 9 thousand pounds over 600 miles @ 70 MPH.In fact I liked the truck so much when we got our new 2011 GMCs I bought this one from the owner.now she is retired but I would'nt hesitate to drive the truck anywhere. Report Abuse