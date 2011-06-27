Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Great truck but a kidney blaster empty
I love this truck but when I am not towing or under load she will shake you on bad michigan roads. I decided to weigh it down a bit in the back and that has smoothed it out for sure. MPG is 12. 12 @ 74 towing the boat, 12 at 35 around town. I got 14 on the highway going 65 but that was hard to take for a 2mpg gain. Love the solid feel of the truck!
2008 2500 HD 4x4 6.6L DurmaxW/Allison
This is a great truck,This truck was used in the oil and gas industry and it has over 188,000 miles that I put on it.The truck has never been put in the shop for any major repairs.just regular service.Avarage 4000 to 5000 miles a month and it never left me on the side of the road.Tows like a beast! Used to pull loads of 7 to 9 thousand pounds over 600 miles @ 70 MPH.In fact I liked the truck so much when we got our new 2011 GMCs I bought this one from the owner.now she is retired but I would'nt hesitate to drive the truck anywhere.
08 single cab work horse 2500hd
I really can't say anything bad about my 08 single cab 2500 HD GMC Sierra. Reason being is bc I've owned it since brand new, the price was more than reasonable and when I test drove it for the first time it really felt like a truck. Its 6.0 gas with torsion bar front suspension so alittle ruff ride but all good bc its tuff and a ton of power out the whole and beyond. Its ten years later now and I still drive it every day for work and pleasure. Through the years I've put bigger tire,rims,tinted the windows,added stereo and leveled the front end. In ten years I've only had to replace one hub bearing other than I've just changed oil regularly,air filter ,3 batteries and 3 sets of tires and she just keeps going with 185.000miles. Also I've never changed brake pads witch blows my mind with all the towing I do. So to anyone that is thinking about purchasing this particular type of truck as long as it looks in decent shape I would highly recommend it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner