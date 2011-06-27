  1. Home
Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Sierra 2500HD
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Great truck but a kidney blaster empty

Steve, 07/16/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this truck but when I am not towing or under load she will shake you on bad michigan roads. I decided to weigh it down a bit in the back and that has smoothed it out for sure. MPG is 12. 12 @ 74 towing the boat, 12 at 35 around town. I got 14 on the highway going 65 but that was hard to take for a 2mpg gain. Love the solid feel of the truck!

2008 2500 HD 4x4 6.6L DurmaxW/Allison

tdust, 11/15/2011
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a great truck,This truck was used in the oil and gas industry and it has over 188,000 miles that I put on it.The truck has never been put in the shop for any major repairs.just regular service.Avarage 4000 to 5000 miles a month and it never left me on the side of the road.Tows like a beast! Used to pull loads of 7 to 9 thousand pounds over 600 miles @ 70 MPH.In fact I liked the truck so much when we got our new 2011 GMCs I bought this one from the owner.now she is retired but I would'nt hesitate to drive the truck anywhere.

08 single cab work horse 2500hd

Wayne, 11/08/2018
SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I really can't say anything bad about my 08 single cab 2500 HD GMC Sierra. Reason being is bc I've owned it since brand new, the price was more than reasonable and when I test drove it for the first time it really felt like a truck. Its 6.0 gas with torsion bar front suspension so alittle ruff ride but all good bc its tuff and a ton of power out the whole and beyond. Its ten years later now and I still drive it every day for work and pleasure. Through the years I've put bigger tire,rims,tinted the windows,added stereo and leveled the front end. In ten years I've only had to replace one hub bearing other than I've just changed oil regularly,air filter ,3 batteries and 3 sets of tires and she just keeps going with 185.000miles. Also I've never changed brake pads witch blows my mind with all the towing I do. So to anyone that is thinking about purchasing this particular type of truck as long as it looks in decent shape I would highly recommend it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
