Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great truck
I purchased this truck in April 2010. My first gmc. I love it. It has the duramax & Allison combo. Very powerful. It pulls beyond what I expected. I got this truck used with 81 thousand miles. Everyone tells me its just getting broke in. So far I like everything about this truck.
The time tested truth
Ok let's start out that I have owned them all and I have owned a lot of trucks. My business is repairing trucks of all sizes and brands for large and small owners. I drive what I don't have to fix! Period! The GMC gives me power to pull my toy hauler and comfort on the long vacations. looks great and never lets me down
Opinion on recent Used purchase 6.6 Duramax
Just bought this truck from my neighbor. 58,000 miles on a 8 year old truck. It is box stock and clean. I cleaned it up even more. I have never owned a diesel before or a GMC. This diesel is Awesome! GMC has a slightly better finish than the Silverado I sold. We tow a 33ft Keystone Ultra lite camper that's 6,800lbs like a dream. There all expensive and I don't know why the comman man would spend the money on a new one. Enjoy shopping and go clean used. Some mods in the future, good deals out there on used perf. parts Update: 85,000 mile now....still 100% satisfied. Many want to buy it from me. Not for sale! Great truck.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Great
I have had several of the old classic 2500 4WDs and this one is by far the best truck I have ever owned. The styling is so much nicer than Chevy. Only one little problem with the transmission so far. All my previous GMCs spent a lot of time in the shop for warranty work, but not this one! Build quality seems so much better now.
Great work truck
Love this truck as well as the past 3 Gmc trucks this truck is very comfortable and reliable. we have had even a Ford mechanic admit that the quality of gmc far exceeds Ford.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner