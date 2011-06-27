  1. Home
Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

4.7
15 reviews
List Price Estimate
$5,528 - $10,077
Great truck

terry, 06/16/2010
I purchased this truck in April 2010. My first gmc. I love it. It has the duramax & Allison combo. Very powerful. It pulls beyond what I expected. I got this truck used with 81 thousand miles. Everyone tells me its just getting broke in. So far I like everything about this truck.

The time tested truth

dplind, 09/25/2010
Ok let's start out that I have owned them all and I have owned a lot of trucks. My business is repairing trucks of all sizes and brands for large and small owners. I drive what I don't have to fix! Period! The GMC gives me power to pull my toy hauler and comfort on the long vacations. looks great and never lets me down

Opinion on recent Used purchase 6.6 Duramax

randy012796, 12/04/2013
4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
Just bought this truck from my neighbor. 58,000 miles on a 8 year old truck. It is box stock and clean. I cleaned it up even more. I have never owned a diesel before or a GMC. This diesel is Awesome! GMC has a slightly better finish than the Silverado I sold. We tow a 33ft Keystone Ultra lite camper that's 6,800lbs like a dream. There all expensive and I don't know why the comman man would spend the money on a new one. Enjoy shopping and go clean used. Some mods in the future, good deals out there on used perf. parts Update: 85,000 mile now....still 100% satisfied. Many want to buy it from me. Not for sale! Great truck.

Great

greg, 04/25/2005
I have had several of the old classic 2500 4WDs and this one is by far the best truck I have ever owned. The styling is so much nicer than Chevy. Only one little problem with the transmission so far. All my previous GMCs spent a lot of time in the shop for warranty work, but not this one! Build quality seems so much better now.

Great work truck

alconst1, 10/14/2004
Love this truck as well as the past 3 Gmc trucks this truck is very comfortable and reliable. we have had even a Ford mechanic admit that the quality of gmc far exceeds Ford.

