Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Sierra 2500HD
5(50%)4(42%)3(8%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Power Plus

jamminjay, 07/17/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

2003 Sierra with 8.1 liter 345 HP and Alison Auto. Plenty of power for towing. A little hestitant on take off when cold. 20,000 miles in 6 months and it runs like day 1. Fuel mileage is absolutely HORRENDOUS!!!! Towing an enclosed race car trailer x-country avg. mileage = 7.95. Driving enmpty no load at all avg. mileage = 12.98.

Report Abuse

Excellent Duramax Diesel!

Dave Hardin, 03/07/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Don't want to spend to much time here, but if your thinking about buying this vehicle w/ this motor, all I would say is "do it". It awesome!

Report Abuse

Nice for towing

john gentry, 08/22/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This truck was bought for towing and does a great job pulling our fifth wheel camper.

Report Abuse

Duramax and Allison are superior

Jim T, 10/29/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned this truck since new in 2003. Only in the last several years have I used it to its full potential. I have pulled a 10,000 lb fifth wheel to Florida twice and a new 12,000 lb fifth wheel to GA last week and I averaged a little over 13 mpg. On the return trip I got over 24 mpg running at 70 mph all day. I do have a tonneau cover for the bed which might help. I first took this new truck to Ohio in 2003 and only got 22 mpg with the same configuration. I did add a K and N air induction system before my last trip but this truck pulls like a champ without any additonal brains or Banks kits. The 5 speed transmssion is smooth and I know improvements have been made in the 09's.

Report Abuse

Too Much

JailDoc, 02/23/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The 8.1L, Allison Trans, this vehicle is beyond awesome, lousy milage but that is what was expected. Pull or tow anything, fast as hell, acceleration is neck snaping, stable anywhere you take it. So far no problems like my last GMC (ABS pump went out), the dealer is lousy, can't trust a thing they say. Time will tell.

Report Abuse
