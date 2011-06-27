Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Power Plus jamminjay , 07/17/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 2003 Sierra with 8.1 liter 345 HP and Alison Auto. Plenty of power for towing. A little hestitant on take off when cold. 20,000 miles in 6 months and it runs like day 1. Fuel mileage is absolutely HORRENDOUS!!!! Towing an enclosed race car trailer x-country avg. mileage = 7.95. Driving enmpty no load at all avg. mileage = 12.98. Report Abuse

Excellent Duramax Diesel! Dave Hardin , 03/07/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Don't want to spend to much time here, but if your thinking about buying this vehicle w/ this motor, all I would say is "do it". It awesome!

Nice for towing john gentry , 08/22/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck was bought for towing and does a great job pulling our fifth wheel camper.

Duramax and Allison are superior Jim T , 10/29/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck since new in 2003. Only in the last several years have I used it to its full potential. I have pulled a 10,000 lb fifth wheel to Florida twice and a new 12,000 lb fifth wheel to GA last week and I averaged a little over 13 mpg. On the return trip I got over 24 mpg running at 70 mph all day. I do have a tonneau cover for the bed which might help. I first took this new truck to Ohio in 2003 and only got 22 mpg with the same configuration. I did add a K and N air induction system before my last trip but this truck pulls like a champ without any additonal brains or Banks kits. The 5 speed transmssion is smooth and I know improvements have been made in the 09's.