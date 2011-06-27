Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Still smiling...
I researched long and hard when deciding on the $$ for the Duramax/Allison combo. Man am I pleased! It pulls my travel trailer like it wasn't even there. MPG has been better than my previous Firebird. Comfort is much better than I expected for a 3/4 ton. Looks? Man, you can't beat the Fire Red color! Don't know what it might take to wipe this smile off my face!
Fuel Economy
I've had my 2500HD for just under a year now and I LOVE it. The only problem I really have is its fuel economy. I average around 14 mpg, but where it lacks fuel economy it makes up for it in power. I haul around a skidsteer on a 14 ft open trailer. The skidsteer weighs more then my truck but still no problems pulling it. The fuel economy doesn't really change weather your hauling or not. I just purchased an SLR performance chip that should do the trick. This truck is perfect for anyone with the money to pay for gas.
Not so happy with my 2500HD
I had a dent on the hood when I purchased the truck. The push button 4 wheel drive went out (defective switch). The passenger side door module went bad (haven't got it fixed yet, they can't get the part). The truck has 1300 miles. These trucks aren't cheap and so far I'm not impressed. GMC needs to clean up there act!
Truck of the Year
Fuel milage is great, 15-18 mpg.Steering column has presented a few small issues allong with sticky power mirror on the drivers side - replaced once.
nice truck
the truck is absolutely awsome. i had a 2002, same truck, traded it for the same payments and love it to death. it's stong as an ox, both in horsepower and towing. (ford who?)
