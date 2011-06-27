  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Sierra 1500
5(50%)4(18%)3(20%)2(12%)1(0%)
4.1
16 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale
List Price Range
$15,998 - $19,995
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Pushing 200k miles w/ ZERO issues!

CGS3, 03/24/2020
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 about a year and a half ago with approx 130k miles on it and I am now nearing the 200k mile mark. I purchased this truck based on an article about the most reliable vehicles to 200k miles. So far what Edmunds said has been true. I hope by submitting this review I don't jinx myself but my truck has been outstanding so far.

Report Abuse

My little GMC work truck

krausee, 06/17/2011
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I love my little work truck, short bed, 4.3 engine. Why? Because I paid 15,900 for it minus a 750 dollar USAA rebate. It's my third new GMC/Chevy in 10 years and I expect it to be as reliable as the previous trucks.

Report Abuse

Black beast

Michael Pfaff, 02/26/2017
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

This slt is my third gmc and by far the best one. The 5.3L vortec has plenty of power and the truck is more comfortable than most cars on the road. I lifted it 6" and installed 22" mayhem warrior wheels, cold air intake a moroso chip and chrome exterior accents. People stop me everywhere I go to say how beautiful the truck is. 59k on it and still running the factory battery and brakes. The back door and driver door window switches failed at 53k and 76k. That's the only problem I've had. I recommend this truck to anybody in the market for a full size truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I knew what i was buying.

Joe marotz, 05/14/2019
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my first truck ever. I looked for a truck for quite a few months. I looked at price, mileage, 4wheel drive vs. 2wd, and optional junk. I chose the 2wd no flash 6.5 ft bed 4.3L V6. Got it with 95k and it is about 8 years old. I love it. It is exactly what i wanted and perfroms as i expected. What else can i say?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

lifted gmc

Erik Eberly, 02/08/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love this truck well worth every penny

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale

Related Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles