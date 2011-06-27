Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

Pushing 200k miles w/ ZERO issues! CGS3 , 03/24/2020 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 about a year and a half ago with approx 130k miles on it and I am now nearing the 200k mile mark. I purchased this truck based on an article about the most reliable vehicles to 200k miles. So far what Edmunds said has been true. I hope by submitting this review I don't jinx myself but my truck has been outstanding so far. Report Abuse

My little GMC work truck krausee , 06/17/2011 11 of 13 people found this review helpful I love my little work truck, short bed, 4.3 engine. Why? Because I paid 15,900 for it minus a 750 dollar USAA rebate. It's my third new GMC/Chevy in 10 years and I expect it to be as reliable as the previous trucks.

Black beast Michael Pfaff , 02/26/2017 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This slt is my third gmc and by far the best one. The 5.3L vortec has plenty of power and the truck is more comfortable than most cars on the road. I lifted it 6" and installed 22" mayhem warrior wheels, cold air intake a moroso chip and chrome exterior accents. People stop me everywhere I go to say how beautiful the truck is. 59k on it and still running the factory battery and brakes. The back door and driver door window switches failed at 53k and 76k. That's the only problem I've had. I recommend this truck to anybody in the market for a full size truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I knew what i was buying. Joe marotz , 05/14/2019 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my first truck ever. I looked for a truck for quite a few months. I looked at price, mileage, 4wheel drive vs. 2wd, and optional junk. I chose the 2wd no flash 6.5 ft bed 4.3L V6. Got it with 95k and it is about 8 years old. I love it. It is exactly what i wanted and perfroms as i expected. What else can i say? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value