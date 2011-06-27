Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

2007 GMC sierra single cab work truck Jeff , 09/25/2015 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have had this basic gmc work truck since 2007 bought it brand-new haven't had any problems out of it except I had a little problem with the Throttlebody but that was it the truck rides very Smoove only thing that sucks is I drove the truck a lot of long distance and because it's a single cab it hurt my back a lot I have taken this truck for a lot of road trips from hauling cars all the way to North Carolina from Holly enclosed trailers full of furniture in Florida this has been one of my favorite trucks I just recently sold it to get a bigger truck and I got a Ford F1 50 super crew which I hate every bit of this Ford F1 50 I really miss my GMC single cab truck I would much rather have that than this ford and I got a Ford F1 50 super crew which I hate every bit of this Ford F1 50 I really miss my GMC Single cab I would recommend getting that Chevy Silverado or the GMC Sierra my GMC had 136,000 miles on it right before I sold it never did any maintenance on it all I did was change the oil and replaced the throttle body that's it Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

A truck is a truck Greg's Work Truck , 01/21/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We purchased this truck for the sole purpose of hauling things. We chose the regular cab, 8ft bed 4.3l automatic work truck. We have rental property and we decided we needed a basic truck with lots of bed space. Our GMC does the job very well. We load lots of stuff in the back and doesn't strain, not one bit. Sheets of plywood and drywall fit perfectly. I am not a fan of trucks, so I don't get excited driving it. The flip down covers for the power ports broke and were replaced. The rubber stops for the gas cover broke and were replaced. All else is good. Its a truck. The airbag light comes on and shuts off the engine. The dealer updated the software and it hasn't happened again.

Almost 100% happy, Customers come first. mike , 05/18/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Looked for the right truck, was going to buy new or used, but had to be the right one. Looked at all makes and then i was in a Dodge dealer looking at new dodges and there was the truck that had allmost every thing i wanted and it was used. There are only 2 things i think GM needs to work on, 1 Fuel economy they can make trucks with great fuel economy, i get 580km on a tank, i think it should get at lest 800km in the city, my 92 chevy diesel gets 650km in the city. 2 i hate the hesitation when stepping on the gas to pass, come on GM you can put toyota and all the rest in the dust if you really wanted to. Why do you think people by foreign?

Nice truck! KD , 05/17/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just purchased an '07 Sierra and I absolutely love it! There is no comparison between this truck and the '99 Sierra that I traded. The stealth gray is awesome, and the build quality is superb. I have the work truck with the preferred package, SL package and towing package. I just can't get over how nice this truck is and nice the ride is compared to the old body style that I owned. I have the 4.8l and am getting 17-18 mpg mixed driving.