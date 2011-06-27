Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Awesome Vehicle
Sits high with the 17" tires and road visibility real good. The great aspect of this truck is the comfort in the interior. Plenty of room in front and back. I like the seats folding down in the back for cargo room. Gas mileage is not bad for the size truck. GM out did others with this design. The size can be a challenge. I had to make more space in the garage area to get this vehicle inside. It barely fit inside from back to front.
Love my new truck
I looked at the F150, Titan, and Tundra.The GM trucks were easily the best, and of those two the GMC looks better. I rated my truck a 10 in every category except for fuel economy. I get around 18mpg mixed with the 5.3L 4x4 extended cab, but they said that after a few thousand miles it will improve. So far, only 1700 miles. The ride is great and the remote start has come in handy in warming up the interior these last few weeks. Engine power is good. Transmission is smooth and responsive. The 4x4 is responsive.
Remember the V 8-6-4?
The GMC Sierra 1500 with the 5.3L or 6.0L engine equipped with Active Fuel Management; has the same problem as the old nightmarish V8-6-4. GM does not have a program that can fix this problem. Don't be fooled! They have done it again. Do yourself a favor and by a 2500 series with the 6.0L without the active fuel management. Just make sure you have enough money for gas.
Reliable, comfortable truck with decent fuel econ.
This truck has been very reliable for 12 years. Repairs have been minimal. Routine service is easy. Fuel economy has averaged about 19.5 mile/gal with mostly rural driving. The truck is extremely comfortable to drive. It has good load and trailer towing capacity. Acceleration is adequate, but not impressive. The 40/20/40 seats are very comfortable. Over 140,000 miles with very few problems.
A New Generation of Quality
I've had this truck for just about a year, it replaced a 2002 Chevy Silverado. Nimble footed, powerful,well able to keep up with daily work requirements and still feel like you riding in a luxury SUV. Power to spare when towing (we have a 28' power boat) you have to look in the rear view to remind yourself the boat and trailer are still there. Mileage is great hwy/city. thus far very pleased with the choice of GMC.
