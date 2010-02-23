Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

6,251 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sierra 1500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,251 listings
  • 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL
    used

    1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL

    102,548 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL
    used

    2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL

    104,477 miles

    $5,370

    Details
  • 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL
    used

    2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL

    275,851 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in White
    used

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    266,939 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    288,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,977

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL in White
    used

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL

    94,041 miles

    $9,299

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Black
    used

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    Not Provided

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL in Silver
    used

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    85,025 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Gray
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    179,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Dark Red
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    104,103 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $264 Below Market
    Details
  • 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE
    used

    1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500

    176,632 miles

    $4,997

    Details
  • 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL
    used

    1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL

    278,956 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500

    83,000 miles

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    214,423 miles

    $5,109

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500

    241,555 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    171,831 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,991

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 1500 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,251 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 1500

Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 1500
Overall Consumer Rating
4.622 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (9%)
like a rock is true to the name
seadoog01,02/23/2010
when i purchased this truck it had 142000 miles on it,it has 232000 now and its like a tank had to replace a few little things but for the most this truck is something to have i have had people try and buy it but its part of the family now son needs a truck now but i would buy him a new one before i would give up this one love my truck
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Sierra 1500
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Sierra 1500 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings