Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me
- 102,548 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
Dutchs Ford - Mount Sterling / Kentucky
Navigation / GPS, Local Trade, 4WD / 4 Wheel Drive. 1999 Pewter Metallic GMC 2D Standard Cab Sierra 1500 SLPower Running Boards, Power Rear Tailgate, Tailgate StepClick the Autocheck button for a FREE full history report on any of ANY of our vehicles, courtesy of Dutch's Auto!Get the deal that you deserve at Dutch's!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK14W7XE521184
Stock: 521184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-04-2019
- 104,477 miles
$5,370
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
4-Speed Electronically-Controlled Automatic Transmission W/Od Air Conditioning Etr AM/FM Stereo W/Cassette Fleet Group (5) P235/75R16 All-Season Sbr Bsw Tires 3.08 Axle Ratio 4.3L (262) Sfi V6 (Vortec) Engine 40/20/40 Reclining Split Bench Seat 6400# Gvwr (3150 Front/3686 Rear); Springs (3739 Front/3686 Rear); Axles (3150 Front/ 3750 Rear) Sl Marketing Option Pkg Smooth Ride Suspension Pkg Solid Paint Vinyl Seat Trim Wideside Body Fleet Group Incentive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEC14W7YZ129846
Stock: YZ129846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 275,851 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. The interior of this GMC New Sierra 1500 SLE has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this GMC New Sierra 1500 SLE is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19V6YE235814
Stock: 235814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 266,939 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
Auto World of Nashville - Old Hickory / Tennessee
This 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Ext Cab 143.5 WB SLE features a 4.8L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Pewter Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning| Cruise Control| Power Steering| Power Windows| Power Door Locks| Power Mirrors| Leather Steering Wheel| Tow Package| Clock| Tachometer| Tilt Steering Wheel| Telescoping Steering Wheel| Driver Airbag| Passenger Airbag| ABS Brakes| Intermittent Wipers| AM/FM| Anti-Theft| Pioneer Premium Sound System| 16 inch Premium Wheels| Cloth Interior Surface| 12v Power Outlet| Aux. Audio Input| Bluetooth| Center Arm Rest| Center Console| Cup Holders| Premium Wheels| Split Front Bench| Tow Hooks| Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mike Sanders at 615-424-4192 or mikeycm18@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEC19V011191720
Stock: 191720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 288,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,977
Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls - Klamath Falls / Oregon
SLE trim, 11 PEWTER METALLIC-SOLID exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior. CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Edmunds.com's review says "If you want power, the Sierra's got it.". SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, CD Player, Chrome Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door. GMC SLE with 11 PEWTER METALLIC-SOLID exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 5200 RPM*. Third Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "If you want power, the Sierra's got it.". VISIT US TODAY: At Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls, your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is true regardless of whether you're here to test drive a new Toyota or used car, get an estimate on your car, secure auto financing, or figure out exactly what auto part you need. We have used cars from some of today's top manufacturers and all of our used cars go through a vigorous inspection before hitting the lot. Come take a test drive today! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales. Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19V91E101420
Stock: 1E101420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 94,041 miles
$9,299
Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Ford of Chapel Hills (719) 387-1708. SL trim, 50 SUMMIT WHITE 11 PEWTER MET exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior. Tow Hitch, 4x4, AIR CONDITIONING, HD TRAILERING SPECIAL EQUIPMENT, "If you want power, the Sierra's got it." -Edmunds.com, Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System.OPTION PACKAGESAIR CONDITIONING, HD TRAILERING SPECIAL EQUIPMENT weight-distributing hitch platform, 8-lead trailering wire harness, aux trans oil cooler. GMC SL with 50 SUMMIT WHITE 11 PEWTER MET exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 5200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally OwnedEXPERTS REPORT"If you want power, the Sierra's got it." -Edmunds.com.MORE ABOUT USPhil Long Ford has one of the largest networks of pre-owned inventory in the country! We go out of our way to provide top quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's to customers with ALL credit situations. We support our military community, as well as purchase trades EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY A CAR!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-28.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK14V81Z320966
Stock: 60408A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Not Provided
$4,995
John Jones Chevrolet Buick of Scottsburg - Scottsburg / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19T61Z231209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
****This Vehicle Has Passed SMOG****This Vehicle Did Not Pass SIRY AUTO GROUPS Vehicle Inspection. Vehicle Available For **WHOLESALE** Buyer Beware: This Vehicle Has Not Passed Siry Auto Group's Vehicle Inspection. Vehicle Is Being Sold "AS IS - WHERE IS".**Vehicle condition is subject to change. No representation or warranty is made herein as to the condition of the vehicle or its operable condition. Vehicle condition and condition report details can be based upon compilation of multiple data sources by third parties outside of the control of Siry Auto Group and condition reports vary by third parties and by vehicle. Any items noted are not necessarily an exclusive or exhaustive listing. All vehicles are sold AS-IS. Buyer is encouraged to inspect vehicle prior to purchase**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with Upgraded Engine, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEC14W21Z203535
Stock: WSA1315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2019
- 85,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000
Peruzzi Buick GMC - Fairless Hills / Pennsylvania
New Price! Pewter Metallic 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI BOUGHT AND SERVICED AT PERUZZI!, LOCAL TRADE!, NON SMOKER!, LOW LOW MILES!, CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER!, SERVICE RECORDS!, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, 16 x 6.5 Chrome Plated Steel Wheels, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Seek & Scan/ATC, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Bodyside Exterior Moldings, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Rear Bumper, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Marketing Option Package 1SC, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SLE Decor, Solid Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wideside Pickup Box.Call us today to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19V51E242453
Stock: 200294A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 179,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999$808 Below Market
Heartland Motor Company - Morris / Minnesota
Alloy Wheels, Sierra 1500 SLE, Extended Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Storm Gray Metallic, Graphite Cloth, 16' x 7' Bright Cast Aluminum Wheels, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Seek & Scan, AutoTrac Active Transfer Case, Compass, Front Fog Lamps, HD Trailering Special Equipment, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary Cooling, Off-Road Package, Off-Road Suspension, Outside temperature display, Skid Plate Package. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 7044 miles below market average! 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Storm Gray Metallic SLE CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Extended Cab Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Home of the Lifetime Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19T12E275546
Stock: 58419A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2019
- 104,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$264 Below Market
Auto Center Bargain Lot - Wayzata / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 66743 miles below market average!Dark Toreador Red Metallic 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive16 x 7 Polished Cast Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver/Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Seek & Scan, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, AutoTrac Active Transfer Case, Bodyside moldings, Bright Exterior Bodyside Moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Rear Bumper, Chrome wheels, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deep Tinted Windows, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Engine Block Heater, Front & Rear Wheel Flares, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Fully automatic headlights, Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, HD Trailering Special Equipment, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary Cooling, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Marketing Option Package 1SC, Off-Road Suspension, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Skid Plate Package, Speed control, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wideside Pickup Box.Let us show you how we can make your buying experience pleasant, easy, fun and worry free. We have EXCELLENT on the spot Bank and Credit Union FINANCING available and we will give you top dollar for your trade in if you have one. Come by today and take this beauty for a nice, long test drive. You WILL be impressed! Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK19T121121260
Stock: 13945P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTDC14ZXRZ514857
Stock: 7463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,632 miles
$4,997
Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio
This rear wheel drive 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Reg Cab 133.0 WB features an impressive 4.3l Engine with a Fire Red Exterior with a Graphite Fabric Interior. With only 176,632 miles this 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 is your best buy in Columbus, OH. STOCK# 2Z146689 Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has this 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Reg Cab 133.0 WB ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV! DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus today at (740) 652-6020 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Reg Cab 133.0 WB! Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 3733 Claypool St. Carroll OH, 43112 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 20.0 Highway MPG and 15.0 City MPG! This GMC Sierra 1500 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4.3l engine, an 4-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Front Tow Hooks, Rear Wheel Drive, Spare Tire (Full Size), Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Carroll OH dealership over these interior options: Cloth Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bench Seat (Split), Floor Mats, Reading Light(s) SAFETY OPTIONS: Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Used Cars Columbus Ohio: with over 118 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Cadillac GMC dealership. Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 26 GMC Sierra 1500 trucks like this Fire Red 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Reg Cab 133.0 WB that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEC14W42Z146689
Stock: 2Z146689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 278,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Surfside Auto Company - Norfolk / Virginia
1994 GMC SIERRA C1500, EXTENDED CAB, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER LOCKS, NEWLY SERVICED AND INSPECTED! COME CHECK IT OUT TODAY! GOOD RELIABLE VEHICLE! THIS TRUCK HAS LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS, ITS FROM SOUTH CAROLINA AND IS VERY CLEAN UNDER IT. NO RUST. CALL 7573059220 www.surfsideautocompany.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEC19H6R1516845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,000 miles
$6,990
Dan's of Big Lake - Big Lake / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEC19V621123553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 214,423 miles
$5,109
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK19T221344505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 241,555 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Rocky Mountain Yeti Jackson - Jackson / Wyoming
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19T52Z279804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,831 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991
Kendall Hyundai - Miami / Florida
Come check us out! Recent Arrival! Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Pewter Metallic Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI RWD Amazing deals going on right now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEC19VX2Z201856
Stock: PK3815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
