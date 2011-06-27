Used 1992 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
GREAT VALUE TRUCK
This truck was purchased new by owner and kept in an indoor garage. Looks terrific and drives very well. Personal use only and has a fiberglass cap on truck bed, painted to match body. 2-tone paint on truck - onyx black and crimson red. Regular servicing. All records on service or repair. Michelin all terrain tires. Only negatives: a/c and radio not working.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good truck
No problems with vehicle so far.
this ol ST
I got a 1992 gmc sierra st reg. Cab short box. Got this truck from my dad who got it from a guy he worked with. That guy bought it brand new owned it faithfully for about 12 yrs. My dad had it faithfully for 5 did just about every thing to it. The truck was, is still in excellent shape for the year. Its a real head turning truck. I cannot find the st style in any Nada or Kelly or this page. I do know that the ss 454 was discontinued in 93 so I'm guessing the same with this.
No Complaints...sort of.
Bought this new off the lot. The truck has hauled and been used as a truck with flawless reliability. I would recommend the V8 over the V6 just for the additional torque when pulling. Unlike others - the Fire Red paint is perfect - no peeling, and this truck has never seen the inside of a garage. I run short trips and my key is worn down to nothing, but the starter, water pump, clutch, etc. have yet to fail. Continues to serve me well.
Great truck
definitely a paint peeler~~~been touched up 3 times and still peeling. Should have been prepped better before painting or had better paint. I see way too many GMC's with paint peeling.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 1992 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner