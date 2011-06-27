  1. Home
Used 1992 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

GREAT VALUE TRUCK

Jack H. Blaine, 09/19/2017
C1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This truck was purchased new by owner and kept in an indoor garage. Looks terrific and drives very well. Personal use only and has a fiberglass cap on truck bed, painted to match body. 2-tone paint on truck - onyx black and crimson red. Regular servicing. All records on service or repair. Michelin all terrain tires. Only negatives: a/c and radio not working.

Good truck

Zapa, 04/25/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

No problems with vehicle so far.

this ol ST

keeth, 10/19/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I got a 1992 gmc sierra st reg. Cab short box. Got this truck from my dad who got it from a guy he worked with. That guy bought it brand new owned it faithfully for about 12 yrs. My dad had it faithfully for 5 did just about every thing to it. The truck was, is still in excellent shape for the year. Its a real head turning truck. I cannot find the st style in any Nada or Kelly or this page. I do know that the ss 454 was discontinued in 93 so I'm guessing the same with this.

No Complaints...sort of.

CDB, 03/17/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this new off the lot. The truck has hauled and been used as a truck with flawless reliability. I would recommend the V8 over the V6 just for the additional torque when pulling. Unlike others - the Fire Red paint is perfect - no peeling, and this truck has never seen the inside of a garage. I run short trips and my key is worn down to nothing, but the starter, water pump, clutch, etc. have yet to fail. Continues to serve me well.

Great truck

rcmngm, 04/10/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

definitely a paint peeler~~~been touched up 3 times and still peeling. Should have been prepped better before painting or had better paint. I see way too many GMC's with paint peeling.

