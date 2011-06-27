Used 1992 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

GREAT VALUE TRUCK Jack H. Blaine , 09/19/2017 C1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This truck was purchased new by owner and kept in an indoor garage. Looks terrific and drives very well. Personal use only and has a fiberglass cap on truck bed, painted to match body. 2-tone paint on truck - onyx black and crimson red. Regular servicing. All records on service or repair. Michelin all terrain tires. Only negatives: a/c and radio not working. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good truck Zapa , 04/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful No problems with vehicle so far.

this ol ST keeth , 10/19/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I got a 1992 gmc sierra st reg. Cab short box. Got this truck from my dad who got it from a guy he worked with. That guy bought it brand new owned it faithfully for about 12 yrs. My dad had it faithfully for 5 did just about every thing to it. The truck was, is still in excellent shape for the year. Its a real head turning truck. I cannot find the st style in any Nada or Kelly or this page. I do know that the ss 454 was discontinued in 93 so I'm guessing the same with this.

No Complaints...sort of. CDB , 03/17/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this new off the lot. The truck has hauled and been used as a truck with flawless reliability. I would recommend the V8 over the V6 just for the additional torque when pulling. Unlike others - the Fire Red paint is perfect - no peeling, and this truck has never seen the inside of a garage. I run short trips and my key is worn down to nothing, but the starter, water pump, clutch, etc. have yet to fail. Continues to serve me well.