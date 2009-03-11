Used 1992 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTDC14ZXRZ514857
Stock: 7463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 278,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Surfside Auto Company - Norfolk / Virginia
1994 GMC SIERRA C1500, EXTENDED CAB, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER LOCKS, NEWLY SERVICED AND INSPECTED! COME CHECK IT OUT TODAY! GOOD RELIABLE VEHICLE! THIS TRUCK HAS LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS, ITS FROM SOUTH CAROLINA AND IS VERY CLEAN UNDER IT. NO RUST. CALL 7573059220 www.surfsideautocompany.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEC19H6R1516845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,548 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
Dutchs Ford - Mount Sterling / Kentucky
Navigation / GPS, Local Trade, 4WD / 4 Wheel Drive. 1999 Pewter Metallic GMC 2D Standard Cab Sierra 1500 SLPower Running Boards, Power Rear Tailgate, Tailgate StepClick the Autocheck button for a FREE full history report on any of ANY of our vehicles, courtesy of Dutch's Auto!Get the deal that you deserve at Dutch's!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK14W7XE521184
Stock: 521184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-04-2019
- 104,477 miles
$5,370
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
4-Speed Electronically-Controlled Automatic Transmission W/Od Air Conditioning Etr AM/FM Stereo W/Cassette Fleet Group (5) P235/75R16 All-Season Sbr Bsw Tires 3.08 Axle Ratio 4.3L (262) Sfi V6 (Vortec) Engine 40/20/40 Reclining Split Bench Seat 6400# Gvwr (3150 Front/3686 Rear); Springs (3739 Front/3686 Rear); Axles (3150 Front/ 3750 Rear) Sl Marketing Option Pkg Smooth Ride Suspension Pkg Solid Paint Vinyl Seat Trim Wideside Body Fleet Group Incentive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEC14W7YZ129846
Stock: YZ129846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 275,851 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. The interior of this GMC New Sierra 1500 SLE has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this GMC New Sierra 1500 SLE is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19V6YE235814
Stock: 235814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 266,939 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
Auto World of Nashville - Old Hickory / Tennessee
This 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Ext Cab 143.5 WB SLE features a 4.8L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Pewter Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning| Cruise Control| Power Steering| Power Windows| Power Door Locks| Power Mirrors| Leather Steering Wheel| Tow Package| Clock| Tachometer| Tilt Steering Wheel| Telescoping Steering Wheel| Driver Airbag| Passenger Airbag| ABS Brakes| Intermittent Wipers| AM/FM| Anti-Theft| Pioneer Premium Sound System| 16 inch Premium Wheels| Cloth Interior Surface| 12v Power Outlet| Aux. Audio Input| Bluetooth| Center Arm Rest| Center Console| Cup Holders| Premium Wheels| Split Front Bench| Tow Hooks| Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mike Sanders at 615-424-4192 or mikeycm18@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEC19V011191720
Stock: 191720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 288,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,977
Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls - Klamath Falls / Oregon
SLE trim, 11 PEWTER METALLIC-SOLID exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior. CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Edmunds.com's review says "If you want power, the Sierra's got it.". SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, CD Player, Chrome Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door. GMC SLE with 11 PEWTER METALLIC-SOLID exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 5200 RPM*. Third Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "If you want power, the Sierra's got it.". VISIT US TODAY: At Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls, your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is true regardless of whether you're here to test drive a new Toyota or used car, get an estimate on your car, secure auto financing, or figure out exactly what auto part you need. We have used cars from some of today's top manufacturers and all of our used cars go through a vigorous inspection before hitting the lot. Come take a test drive today! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales. Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19V91E101420
Stock: 1E101420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 94,041 miles
$9,299
Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Ford of Chapel Hills (719) 387-1708. SL trim, 50 SUMMIT WHITE 11 PEWTER MET exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior. Tow Hitch, 4x4, AIR CONDITIONING, HD TRAILERING SPECIAL EQUIPMENT, "If you want power, the Sierra's got it." -Edmunds.com, Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System.OPTION PACKAGESAIR CONDITIONING, HD TRAILERING SPECIAL EQUIPMENT weight-distributing hitch platform, 8-lead trailering wire harness, aux trans oil cooler. GMC SL with 50 SUMMIT WHITE 11 PEWTER MET exterior and GRAPHITE INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 5200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally OwnedEXPERTS REPORT"If you want power, the Sierra's got it." -Edmunds.com.MORE ABOUT USPhil Long Ford has one of the largest networks of pre-owned inventory in the country! We go out of our way to provide top quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's to customers with ALL credit situations. We support our military community, as well as purchase trades EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY A CAR!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-28.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK14V81Z320966
Stock: 60408A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Not Provided
$4,995
John Jones Chevrolet Buick of Scottsburg - Scottsburg / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19T61Z231209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
****This Vehicle Has Passed SMOG****This Vehicle Did Not Pass SIRY AUTO GROUPS Vehicle Inspection. Vehicle Available For **WHOLESALE** Buyer Beware: This Vehicle Has Not Passed Siry Auto Group's Vehicle Inspection. Vehicle Is Being Sold "AS IS - WHERE IS".**Vehicle condition is subject to change. No representation or warranty is made herein as to the condition of the vehicle or its operable condition. Vehicle condition and condition report details can be based upon compilation of multiple data sources by third parties outside of the control of Siry Auto Group and condition reports vary by third parties and by vehicle. Any items noted are not necessarily an exclusive or exhaustive listing. All vehicles are sold AS-IS. Buyer is encouraged to inspect vehicle prior to purchase**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with Upgraded Engine, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEC14W21Z203535
Stock: WSA1315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2019
- 10,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,999
Lone Star Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
Certified Pre-Owned 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. 1-Owner. Clean Carfax. DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I includes Front and Rear Park Assist Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN INCLUDES MULTI-TOUCH DISPLAY Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes bucket seats with center console ventilated front seats rear sliding power window Universal Home Remote 2 USB ports with auxiliary input. We've extended the Powertrain Limited Warranty to 6 years or 100,000 miles for greater peace of mind. Plus, every Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicle is inspected and reconditioned by authorized trained technicians to meet GM standards. There's more. We look out for you even after your purchase with our exclusive CPO Scheduled Maintenance Program with two included maintenance visits! Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lone Star Chevrolet, located at: 18800 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX, 77065. Visit us online at www.LoneStarChevrolet.com or call (866) 665-9782.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP8DED4KG216412
Stock: TKG216412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 85,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000
Peruzzi Buick GMC - Fairless Hills / Pennsylvania
New Price! Pewter Metallic 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI BOUGHT AND SERVICED AT PERUZZI!, LOCAL TRADE!, NON SMOKER!, LOW LOW MILES!, CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER!, SERVICE RECORDS!, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, 16 x 6.5 Chrome Plated Steel Wheels, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Seek & Scan/ATC, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Bodyside Exterior Moldings, Chrome Grille Surround, Chrome Rear Bumper, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Marketing Option Package 1SC, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SLE Decor, Solid Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wideside Pickup Box.Call us today to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK19V51E242453
Stock: 200294A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 6,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,987$8,945 Below Market
Mark Martin Motors - Manheim / Pennsylvania
ULTIMATE PACKAGE, HEADS UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, 22 INCH WHEELS, GO TO MARKMARTINMOTORS.COM - NO HAGGLE PRICING - 106 POINT CERTIFIED INSPECTION - FINANCING AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE - WE WELCOME YOUR TRADES NO PRICINGGAMES WITH HIDDEN FEES! CALL US FOR YOUR OUT THE DOOR PRICE. Call Us Today @ 717-664-2222! We are located in Lancaster PA near Harrisburg and Philadelphia.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9FEL4KZ421974
Stock: 6349SP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 11,305 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$19,998$3,794 Below Market
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, Black Cloth. V8 Odometer is 2904 miles below market average! Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTN1LEC5JZ276341
Stock: 276341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,999$8,805 Below Market
Connell Chevrolet - Costa Mesa / California
*BUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, $ Deductible, Includes two maintenance visits as part of the Certified Pre-Owned Scheduled Maintenance Program, 172-Point Inspection by Chevrolet factory-certified technicians. CarFax Vehicle History Report, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, 3-Month Trial Of OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to SiriusXM All Access package*All vehicles pricing are net of factory rebates and incentives and are excluded of leases.All advertised prices are net of factory rebates. Leases are excluded. Some rebates have eligibility requirements. Please ask for details.CARFAX 1-Owner, GMC Certified, ONLY 5,841 Miles! EPA 26 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nav System, Heated/Cooled Seats, Bed Liner, Hitch, 4x4, Heated Rear Seat, Turbo Charged Engine, Chrome Wheels, ENGINE, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6OPTION PACKAGESDENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE includes (CWM) Technology Package, (PDJ) Driver Alert Package II, (CF5) sunroof, (BRS) GMC MultiPro Power Steps, (SFE) wheel locks, LPO and (SMF) 22" multi-dimensional polished aluminum wheels, DENALI CARBONPRO EDITION includes (SGM) 22" high gloss Black wheels, LPO, (PDV) MultiPro Audio System by Kicker and CarbonPro Composite Bed. ENGINE, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.), TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UVS) HD Surround Vision, (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror, (UVN) Bed View Camera and (UV6) Multicolor 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE II includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Warning, (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking, (UKJ) Front Pedestrian BrakingBUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, $0 Deductible, 24/7 Roadside Assistance , Includes two maintenance visits with the GMC CPO Scheduled Maintenance Program, CarFax Vehicle History Report , 172-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, 3-Month trial of OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to the SiriusXM All Access content packageWHO WE ARECONNELL CHEVROLET SERVING ORANGE COUNTY SINCE 1964 THE ORANGE COUNTY ORIGINALHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9FET9LZ173674
Stock: L173674L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 10,742 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,500
RLB Sales & Leasing - Fort Worth / Texas
1-Owner, Navigation System, Backup Camera, Chrome Wheels, Leather Seats, Auto Climate Control, Running Boards, 4x4, Heated Seats, Crew Cab, Non Smoker, Bose High End Sound Package, Premium Audio Package, Premium Wheels, Tonneau Cover, 100 Amps Alternator, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 20" x 9" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 6-Speaker Audio System, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeting, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Tailamps w/Signature, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Navigation System, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio: AM/FM/GMC Infotainment & Navigation, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Package, SLT eAssist Package, Soft Folding Tonneau Cover (LPO), Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/GMC Logo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging.This GMC is in superb condition inside and out, and has been adult-owned, driven, and garage kept. There are no dimples, dents, depressions, scrapes, nor scratches anywhere. The paint is in fantastic condition as is the trim grill, bumpers, glass etc. The wheels are in superb condition with no abrasions. The interior of this vehicle has no rips, tears, burns, stains, nor worn spots on the seats, carpet, door panels, nor anywhere else. It drives and looks fantastic.This vehicle has full factory bumper-to-bumper warranty still in-effect. CARFAX One-Owner.4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8Recent Arrival! Odometer is 29373 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NER7JG168392
Stock: RB168392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 3,589 miles
$59,995$14,350 Below Market
Dutton Buick GMC - Riverside / California
Yes! We're Open. Call to Schedule a Test Drive. GMC CERTIFIED! Sierra 1500 Denali Clean CARFAX. Onyx Black 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1983 miles below market average! 22/26 City/Highway MPG GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9FET4LZ134099
Stock: 34099
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 6,066 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,999$13,189 Below Market
Sunrise Buick GMC Covington Pike - Memphis / Tennessee
Low mileage Like New Denali Certified not many like this around!!!Sunrise has been in business for 30 years. We have been serving the Mid-souths automotive needs by giving a good quality vehicle at an affordable price. The vehicles have been inspected by our award winning service department by GM Certified technicians. Come visit Sunrise on Covington Pike for your next Sunrise Certified used vehicle. Please call 901.372.8000 to answer any questions or to schedule an appointment . or email at www.Tlee@sunrisememphis.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTU9FEL7LZ140625
Stock: X14851R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 1500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 1500
- 5(65%)
- 4(35%)
Related GMC Sierra 1500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Pensacola FL
- Used GMC Terrain Shreveport LA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Columbus OH
- Used GMC Envoy XL Lancaster PA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Stone Mountain GA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Spring TX
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Stockton CA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Greensboro NC
- Used GMC Envoy XL Louisville KY
- Used GMC Terrain Anaheim CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Canyon 2018 Woodbridge VA
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2011 San Antonio TX
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2016 Mckinney TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon