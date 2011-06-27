Used 2015 GMC Savana Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Savana Van
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,980*
Total Cash Price
$19,565
LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,728*
Total Cash Price
$26,278
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,137*
Total Cash Price
$19,181
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,413*
Total Cash Price
$27,045
LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,149*
Total Cash Price
$26,470
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,822*
Total Cash Price
$19,948
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,099*
Total Cash Price
$27,812
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,137*
Total Cash Price
$19,181
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,615*
Total Cash Price
$21,675
LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,250*
Total Cash Price
$23,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Van LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$802
|$825
|$851
|$876
|$4,132
|Maintenance
|$667
|$1,200
|$1,157
|$2,166
|$1,624
|$6,814
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,071
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,259
|Financing
|$1,053
|$846
|$626
|$392
|$142
|$3,058
|Depreciation
|$4,677
|$1,952
|$1,718
|$1,523
|$1,367
|$11,236
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,207
|$7,957
|$7,651
|$8,442
|$7,723
|$42,980
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,108
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$5,550
|Maintenance
|$896
|$1,611
|$1,554
|$2,910
|$2,181
|$9,152
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,439
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,691
|Financing
|$1,414
|$1,136
|$841
|$526
|$190
|$4,107
|Depreciation
|$6,281
|$2,622
|$2,307
|$2,045
|$1,836
|$15,092
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,052
|$10,687
|$10,276
|$11,338
|$10,374
|$57,728
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$786
|$809
|$834
|$859
|$4,051
|Maintenance
|$654
|$1,176
|$1,134
|$2,124
|$1,592
|$6,680
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,050
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,234
|Financing
|$1,032
|$829
|$614
|$384
|$139
|$2,998
|Depreciation
|$4,585
|$1,914
|$1,684
|$1,493
|$1,340
|$11,016
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,987
|$7,801
|$7,501
|$8,276
|$7,572
|$42,137
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$5,712
|Maintenance
|$922
|$1,658
|$1,599
|$2,995
|$2,245
|$9,419
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,481
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,740
|Financing
|$1,455
|$1,169
|$866
|$541
|$196
|$4,227
|Depreciation
|$6,465
|$2,699
|$2,374
|$2,105
|$1,889
|$15,533
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,492
|$10,999
|$10,576
|$11,669
|$10,677
|$59,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Van LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,116
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$5,590
|Maintenance
|$903
|$1,623
|$1,565
|$2,931
|$2,197
|$9,218
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,449
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,703
|Financing
|$1,424
|$1,144
|$847
|$530
|$192
|$4,137
|Depreciation
|$6,327
|$2,641
|$2,324
|$2,060
|$1,849
|$15,202
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,162
|$10,765
|$10,351
|$11,421
|$10,449
|$58,149
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$817
|$841
|$867
|$893
|$4,213
|Maintenance
|$680
|$1,223
|$1,179
|$2,209
|$1,656
|$6,947
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,283
|Financing
|$1,073
|$862
|$639
|$399
|$145
|$3,118
|Depreciation
|$4,768
|$1,991
|$1,751
|$1,553
|$1,394
|$11,457
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,426
|$8,113
|$7,801
|$8,607
|$7,875
|$43,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Van LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,246
|$5,874
|Maintenance
|$948
|$1,705
|$1,644
|$3,080
|$2,308
|$9,686
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,523
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,789
|Financing
|$1,496
|$1,202
|$890
|$557
|$202
|$4,347
|Depreciation
|$6,648
|$2,775
|$2,442
|$2,165
|$1,943
|$15,973
|Fuel
|$3,547
|$3,654
|$3,763
|$3,876
|$3,993
|$18,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,931
|$11,311
|$10,876
|$12,000
|$10,979
|$61,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Van LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$786
|$809
|$834
|$859
|$4,051
|Maintenance
|$654
|$1,176
|$1,134
|$2,124
|$1,592
|$6,680
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,050
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,234
|Financing
|$1,032
|$829
|$614
|$384
|$139
|$2,998
|Depreciation
|$4,585
|$1,914
|$1,684
|$1,493
|$1,340
|$11,016
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,987
|$7,801
|$7,501
|$8,276
|$7,572
|$42,137
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Van LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$942
|$971
|$4,578
|Maintenance
|$739
|$1,329
|$1,281
|$2,400
|$1,799
|$7,548
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$699
|$816
|$951
|$3,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,187
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,394
|Financing
|$1,166
|$937
|$694
|$434
|$157
|$3,388
|Depreciation
|$5,181
|$2,163
|$1,903
|$1,687
|$1,514
|$12,448
|Fuel
|$2,764
|$2,848
|$2,932
|$3,020
|$3,112
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,415
|$8,815
|$8,476
|$9,352
|$8,556
|$47,615
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Van LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$975
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,023
|Maintenance
|$811
|$1,458
|$1,406
|$2,634
|$1,974
|$8,283
|Repairs
|$567
|$657
|$768
|$895
|$1,044
|$3,931
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,302
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,530
|Financing
|$1,280
|$1,028
|$761
|$476
|$172
|$3,718
|Depreciation
|$5,685
|$2,373
|$2,088
|$1,851
|$1,662
|$13,660
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,624
|$9,673
|$9,301
|$10,262
|$9,389
|$52,250
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Savana
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 GMC Savana in Virginia is:not available
