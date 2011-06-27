Used 2008 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews

Bruno661 , 05/19/2009

I've always been a GM guy, but this van has really been a disappointment. The first day off the lot the windshield was hit by two separate SMALL stones causing the windshield to CRACK. Very poor quality glass. AC also went bad within 6 months. We struggle to get 10mpg city or highway. I think ONE time I got 12mpg on the highway. Towing my trailer I was lucky to get 6mpg. Probably wouldn't buy again.