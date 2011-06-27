  1. Home
Used 2008 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews

Fuel sucker & poor quality

Bruno661, 05/19/2009
I've always been a GM guy, but this van has really been a disappointment. The first day off the lot the windshield was hit by two separate SMALL stones causing the windshield to CRACK. Very poor quality glass. AC also went bad within 6 months. We struggle to get 10mpg city or highway. I think ONE time I got 12mpg on the highway. Towing my trailer I was lucky to get 6mpg. Probably wouldn't buy again.

Great for vacation

brandon, 11/03/2007
Very good in snow and provides smooth acceleration. The 4 speed auto is a little whiny. If you drive up a lot of hills, get the 6.0 v8 because it is a tad stronger off the line. My family loves this van. I'm planning my vacation in Catskills and all wheel drive will be helpful

