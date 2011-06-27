Used 2008 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews
Fuel sucker & poor quality
Bruno661, 05/19/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I've always been a GM guy, but this van has really been a disappointment. The first day off the lot the windshield was hit by two separate SMALL stones causing the windshield to CRACK. Very poor quality glass. AC also went bad within 6 months. We struggle to get 10mpg city or highway. I think ONE time I got 12mpg on the highway. Towing my trailer I was lucky to get 6mpg. Probably wouldn't buy again.
Report Abuse
Great for vacation
brandon, 11/03/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Very good in snow and provides smooth acceleration. The 4 speed auto is a little whiny. If you drive up a lot of hills, get the 6.0 v8 because it is a tad stronger off the line. My family loves this van. I'm planning my vacation in Catskills and all wheel drive will be helpful
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Savana
Related Used 2008 GMC Savana info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana