Used 2006 GMC Savana Van Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
3500 GMC Savana - a Workhorse

Lars, 12/21/2015
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Have owned this from when it was new and I really like everything about it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
This van is perfect for my large family

Tim, 03/15/2019
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought this van to haul kids, friends and pets to the beach, mountains, camping and more. It has handled everything we've asked it to do. The rubber mats and vinyl seats are the best for cleaning after a trip to the beach or mountains. It tows our large tent trailer without blinking. The only issue we have ever had with it is the transmission. We had to replace it after about 110,000 miles which seems too early. With that said I would buy this van again.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
