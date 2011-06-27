  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. Used 2009 Mazda 3
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Mazda 3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,801$4,076$4,836
Clean$2,570$3,751$4,452
Average$2,109$3,101$3,684
Rough$1,649$2,451$2,916
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,495$3,697$4,413
Clean$2,290$3,402$4,063
Average$1,879$2,813$3,362
Rough$1,469$2,223$2,661
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,076$4,442$5,258
Clean$2,823$4,088$4,841
Average$2,317$3,380$4,006
Rough$1,811$2,672$3,171
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,633$3,852$4,579
Clean$2,416$3,545$4,215
Average$1,983$2,931$3,488
Rough$1,550$2,316$2,761
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,697$3,969$4,727
Clean$2,475$3,653$4,352
Average$2,032$3,020$3,601
Rough$1,588$2,387$2,850
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,209$4,623$5,465
Clean$2,945$4,254$5,031
Average$2,417$3,517$4,163
Rough$1,889$2,780$3,296
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,087$4,467$5,291
Clean$2,833$4,111$4,871
Average$2,325$3,399$4,031
Rough$1,817$2,687$3,190
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,221$3,325$3,983
Clean$2,038$3,060$3,666
Average$1,673$2,530$3,034
Rough$1,307$2,000$2,401
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,156$4,587$5,440
Clean$2,896$4,221$5,008
Average$2,377$3,490$4,144
Rough$1,858$2,758$3,281
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,933$4,209$4,970
Clean$2,692$3,874$4,575
Average$2,209$3,203$3,786
Rough$1,727$2,531$2,997
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,745$3,987$4,726
Clean$2,519$3,669$4,351
Average$2,068$3,033$3,600
Rough$1,616$2,397$2,850
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,284$3,395$4,057
Clean$2,096$3,125$3,735
Average$1,720$2,583$3,090
Rough$1,344$2,042$2,446
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,223$4,805$5,747
Clean$2,958$4,422$5,291
Average$2,427$3,656$4,378
Rough$1,897$2,890$3,465
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,974$4,320$5,123
Clean$2,729$3,975$4,716
Average$2,240$3,287$3,903
Rough$1,751$2,598$3,089
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,957$4,287$5,080
Clean$2,714$3,946$4,676
Average$2,227$3,262$3,870
Rough$1,741$2,578$3,063
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,795$4,068$4,827
Clean$2,565$3,744$4,444
Average$2,105$3,095$3,677
Rough$1,646$2,447$2,911
Sell my 2009 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,038 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,060 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,038 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,060 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Mazda 3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,038 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,060 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Mazda 3 ranges from $1,307 to $3,983, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.