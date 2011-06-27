Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,801
|$4,076
|$4,836
|Clean
|$2,570
|$3,751
|$4,452
|Average
|$2,109
|$3,101
|$3,684
|Rough
|$1,649
|$2,451
|$2,916
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,495
|$3,697
|$4,413
|Clean
|$2,290
|$3,402
|$4,063
|Average
|$1,879
|$2,813
|$3,362
|Rough
|$1,469
|$2,223
|$2,661
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,076
|$4,442
|$5,258
|Clean
|$2,823
|$4,088
|$4,841
|Average
|$2,317
|$3,380
|$4,006
|Rough
|$1,811
|$2,672
|$3,171
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 i Touring Value 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,633
|$3,852
|$4,579
|Clean
|$2,416
|$3,545
|$4,215
|Average
|$1,983
|$2,931
|$3,488
|Rough
|$1,550
|$2,316
|$2,761
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,697
|$3,969
|$4,727
|Clean
|$2,475
|$3,653
|$4,352
|Average
|$2,032
|$3,020
|$3,601
|Rough
|$1,588
|$2,387
|$2,850
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,209
|$4,623
|$5,465
|Clean
|$2,945
|$4,254
|$5,031
|Average
|$2,417
|$3,517
|$4,163
|Rough
|$1,889
|$2,780
|$3,296
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,087
|$4,467
|$5,291
|Clean
|$2,833
|$4,111
|$4,871
|Average
|$2,325
|$3,399
|$4,031
|Rough
|$1,817
|$2,687
|$3,190
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,221
|$3,325
|$3,983
|Clean
|$2,038
|$3,060
|$3,666
|Average
|$1,673
|$2,530
|$3,034
|Rough
|$1,307
|$2,000
|$2,401
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,156
|$4,587
|$5,440
|Clean
|$2,896
|$4,221
|$5,008
|Average
|$2,377
|$3,490
|$4,144
|Rough
|$1,858
|$2,758
|$3,281
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,933
|$4,209
|$4,970
|Clean
|$2,692
|$3,874
|$4,575
|Average
|$2,209
|$3,203
|$3,786
|Rough
|$1,727
|$2,531
|$2,997
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,745
|$3,987
|$4,726
|Clean
|$2,519
|$3,669
|$4,351
|Average
|$2,068
|$3,033
|$3,600
|Rough
|$1,616
|$2,397
|$2,850
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,284
|$3,395
|$4,057
|Clean
|$2,096
|$3,125
|$3,735
|Average
|$1,720
|$2,583
|$3,090
|Rough
|$1,344
|$2,042
|$2,446
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,223
|$4,805
|$5,747
|Clean
|$2,958
|$4,422
|$5,291
|Average
|$2,427
|$3,656
|$4,378
|Rough
|$1,897
|$2,890
|$3,465
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,974
|$4,320
|$5,123
|Clean
|$2,729
|$3,975
|$4,716
|Average
|$2,240
|$3,287
|$3,903
|Rough
|$1,751
|$2,598
|$3,089
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,957
|$4,287
|$5,080
|Clean
|$2,714
|$3,946
|$4,676
|Average
|$2,227
|$3,262
|$3,870
|Rough
|$1,741
|$2,578
|$3,063
Estimated values
2009 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,795
|$4,068
|$4,827
|Clean
|$2,565
|$3,744
|$4,444
|Average
|$2,105
|$3,095
|$3,677
|Rough
|$1,646
|$2,447
|$2,911