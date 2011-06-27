Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,730
|$2,260
|$2,525
|Clean
|$1,524
|$1,996
|$2,236
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,468
|$1,660
|Rough
|$700
|$940
|$1,083
Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,661
|$2,179
|$2,437
|Clean
|$1,463
|$1,924
|$2,159
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,415
|$1,602
|Rough
|$672
|$906
|$1,046