2020 GMC Savana Cargo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Savana Cargo Van
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,965*
Total Cash Price
$31,711
3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,394*
Total Cash Price
$42,592
3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,157*
Total Cash Price
$43,835
2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,083*
Total Cash Price
$31,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$805
|$832
|$862
|$891
|$4,168
|Maintenance
|$439
|$769
|$699
|$2,199
|$1,188
|$5,294
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,383
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,571
|Financing
|$1,705
|$1,372
|$1,015
|$635
|$230
|$4,957
|Depreciation
|$6,594
|$2,224
|$2,106
|$2,468
|$2,339
|$15,731
|Fuel
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,457
|$2,531
|$2,606
|$12,296
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,215
|$7,602
|$7,294
|$9,071
|$7,783
|$44,965
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,118
|$1,158
|$1,197
|$5,598
|Maintenance
|$589
|$1,033
|$938
|$2,954
|$1,596
|$7,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$441
|$647
|$1,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,858
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,110
|Financing
|$2,291
|$1,843
|$1,363
|$854
|$308
|$6,658
|Depreciation
|$8,857
|$2,987
|$2,829
|$3,315
|$3,141
|$21,130
|Fuel
|$3,111
|$3,204
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,500
|$16,515
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,750
|$10,211
|$9,797
|$12,183
|$10,453
|$60,394
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$1,232
|$5,761
|Maintenance
|$606
|$1,063
|$966
|$3,040
|$1,643
|$7,318
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,912
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,171
|Financing
|$2,358
|$1,896
|$1,403
|$878
|$317
|$6,853
|Depreciation
|$9,116
|$3,074
|$2,912
|$3,412
|$3,233
|$21,746
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,268
|$10,509
|$10,083
|$12,539
|$10,758
|$62,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$430
|$754
|$685
|$2,156
|$1,165
|$5,190
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,356
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,540
|Financing
|$1,672
|$1,345
|$995
|$623
|$225
|$4,860
|Depreciation
|$6,465
|$2,180
|$2,065
|$2,420
|$2,293
|$15,423
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,956
|$7,453
|$7,151
|$8,893
|$7,630
|$44,083
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Savana Cargo
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 GMC Savana Cargo in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 GMC Savana Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2020 Promaster Cargo Van
- 2019 Sprinter
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019
- Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van