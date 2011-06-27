Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Toronado 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,251
|$1,789
|$2,085
|Clean
|$1,101
|$1,579
|$1,841
|Average
|$801
|$1,159
|$1,353
|Rough
|$501
|$739
|$864
Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Toronado Trofeo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,332
|$1,892
|$2,200
|Clean
|$1,172
|$1,670
|$1,942
|Average
|$853
|$1,225
|$1,427
|Rough
|$533
|$781
|$912