Estimated values
2004 Oldsmobile Bravada AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,731
|$3,196
|$3,434
|Clean
|$2,490
|$2,911
|$3,130
|Average
|$2,007
|$2,342
|$2,523
|Rough
|$1,524
|$1,772
|$1,917
Estimated values
2004 Oldsmobile Bravada Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,644
|$3,104
|$3,338
|Clean
|$2,410
|$2,828
|$3,043
|Average
|$1,943
|$2,275
|$2,454
|Rough
|$1,475
|$1,722
|$1,864