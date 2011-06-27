Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight 50th Anniversary 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,751
|$2,104
|$2,279
|Clean
|$1,545
|$1,861
|$2,021
|Average
|$1,133
|$1,375
|$1,505
|Rough
|$720
|$888
|$989
Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,685
|$2,184
|$2,437
|Clean
|$1,487
|$1,931
|$2,161
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,426
|$1,609
|Rough
|$693
|$922
|$1,057
Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,746
|$2,254
|$2,510
|Clean
|$1,540
|$1,993
|$2,226
|Average
|$1,129
|$1,472
|$1,657
|Rough
|$718
|$951
|$1,089