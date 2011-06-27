Estimated values
1995 Oldsmobile Achieva S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,111
|$1,566
|$1,818
|Clean
|$973
|$1,374
|$1,596
|Average
|$696
|$992
|$1,151
|Rough
|$420
|$610
|$707
Estimated values
1995 Oldsmobile Achieva S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,187
|$1,630
|$1,879
|Clean
|$1,040
|$1,431
|$1,649
|Average
|$745
|$1,033
|$1,190
|Rough
|$449
|$635
|$730