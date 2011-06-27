  1. Home
Used 1994 GMC Safari Minivan Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Old but good

bob, 08/31/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this van in 1995. At first I did not like it due to the fact the brakes were very hard, like truck brakes, and the rear end made a whinning noise at most speeds. Over the course of 11 years the only problems I had were, the computer and the light switch needed fixed. The alternator lasted 110,000 miles,water pump lasted 100,00 miles. I am now on my third set of brakes. Overall the van has been more reliable than some of the new cars I have bought. I wish all the autos were as good as this one.I am now pushing 155,000 miles. I drive it 140 miles a day. I love this van except the gas mileage. Does not drive well in winter.

Report Abuse

Love Our Van

Steve W., 06/18/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

What a great vehicle! Bigger than a minivan but not as big and lumbering as a fullsize. Ours now has right at 150,000 miles and we've had very few problems. Had to replace the AC compressor at 62K miles, and other than that, have just performed regular maintenance. This is the second Safari we've owned and both have been trouble- free. When the time comes to replace ours, I know we'll be buying another Safari.

Report Abuse

The best there ever WAS

Shai Drori, 02/14/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought this car because I needed the room and the power. It was a wreck when I bought it , previous owner didn't take care of it at all. After some work it has performed flawlessly. It has amazing ability for heavy cargo and mileage is not affected by how much it is pulling (although fuel economy is not good to begin with). It has 186000 miles on it (300,000 KM!!!) and I have no plans of selling it anytime soon.

Report Abuse

Oldie but goodie

Satisfied driver, 03/05/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We have owned our Safari since 1995, bought as a lease car with 15,800 miles. Since then we have towed a 16- foot travel trailer all over Florida and into the north Georgia mountains numerous times with no problems. Comfort and durability are A-1. Gas mileage is crummy but as would be expected for a vehicle of this size (mileage when towing averages 11-12 MPG). The only real hang-up we have had is carbon build-up in the exhaust ports which finds its way into the ERG valve and gets lodged there, causing the engine either to surge or die out. We have just had the exhaust ports de- carbonized and this seems to have done the trick.

Report Abuse

The Van's a Rockin'

Still Going , 07/27/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very sound mechanically and a work- horse when loaded. My kids love the room inside, it's like having a mini motor home on vacations, very roomy. Had to replace fuel pump, alt, wiper motto, actually all these were very reasonable as the '94 has less expensive parts then the newer models. One thing I appreciate is the vehicle does not leak a drop of anything, we're heading into 20 year territory and the vehicle is very mechanically sound. We have a fleet of Ford Focuses at work and every one of them leak oil. So this is an excellent acquisition, even though it's look is a bit dated the heart and soul is still there. I recommend not as a commuter as the gas mileage is to be expected for a 4.3.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Safaris for sale

