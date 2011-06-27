2005 GMC Safari Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Lots of cargo space with reasonable exterior dimensions, high towing ability, torquey V6.
- Poor fuel economy, intrusive engine cover makes for small footwells, overall lack of refinement.
List Price Estimate
$2,960 - $4,471
Edmunds' Expert Review
A workhorse minivan designed for contractors rather than families.
2005 Highlights
No major changes for the Safari Cargo Van this year.
Consumer reviews
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
