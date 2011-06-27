  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari Cargo
  4. Used 2005 GMC Safari Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 GMC Safari Cargo Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Safari Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,930
See Safari Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405/540 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,930
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,930
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,930
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,930
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room64 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,930
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity170.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3953 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place170.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1647 lbs.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5800 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height75.0 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Navy
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,930
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,930
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Safari Cargo Inventory

Related Used 2005 GMC Safari Cargo Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles