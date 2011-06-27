Estimated values
2005 GMC Safari Cargo AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,628
|$4,084
|$4,893
|Clean
|$2,455
|$3,814
|$4,562
|Average
|$2,108
|$3,273
|$3,901
|Rough
|$1,761
|$2,732
|$3,240
Estimated values
2005 GMC Safari Cargo Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,200
|$3,662
|$4,471
|Clean
|$2,055
|$3,420
|$4,169
|Average
|$1,764
|$2,935
|$3,565
|Rough
|$1,474
|$2,449
|$2,960