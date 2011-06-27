  1. Home
Used 1998 GMC Safari Cargo Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Safari Cargo
1 reviews
very good van

HCollins, 12/03/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

4.6L 6cly is super on gas mileage up to 26 miles per gallon. slide open doors gives excellent access to all three seat rows. Comfort seating for 8 passegners. Double dutch doors in rear provide easy access for cargo and easy seat removal if additional hauling is needed.

