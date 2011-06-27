Estimated values
1998 GMC Safari Cargo SL 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,153
|$1,891
|$2,255
|Clean
|$1,051
|$1,724
|$2,064
|Average
|$847
|$1,390
|$1,682
|Rough
|$644
|$1,056
|$1,300
Estimated values
1998 GMC Safari Cargo SL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$957
|$1,678
|$2,037
|Clean
|$873
|$1,530
|$1,865
|Average
|$703
|$1,234
|$1,520
|Rough
|$534
|$937
|$1,175